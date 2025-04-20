Just Because You Can Microwave Shrimp Doesn't Mean You Should

Fresh shrimp should strike a balance between juicy tenderness and meaty bite. Rapid, high-heat cooking methods work particularly well, as you can toss them on the grill – remember to pat the shrimp dry first – or into a sizzling skillet to get a nice, caramelized finish in just a few minutes. So, if shrimp cook fast, you may be thinking that the microwave is the perfect corner-cutting appliance to heat these bad boys up. However, you would be wrong — very, very wrong.

While cooking methods like grilling and sauteing transfer heat evenly through conduction from the surface of the shrimp to the inside, microwaves transmit heat unevenly via electromagnetic waves, meaning that different parts of the food cook at different rates. (This is why you often have to pause and stir your microwave meal midway through to ensure all of it gets heated.) While this is okay for cooking low-risk foods or foods that can be microwaved for longer to ensure they are hot all the way through, failing to cook shrimp properly could be a health hazard. Raw shrimp can harbor bacteria, like Vibrio, salmonella, and E. coli, that cause serious foodborne illnesses.