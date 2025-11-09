Steal This Famous Tennessee Café's Bacon Technique For Mouthwatering Apple Pie

There are dozens of variations on the classic apple pie, but for the most part, a standard recipe calls for apples, sugar, cinnamon, some flour, and butter that's all tucked away and baked in a pastry crust. Of course, this American favorite has been jazzed up over time to include things like bourbon, salted caramel, and crumble toppings, but leave it to a Southern city to altogether replace the top crust of an apple pie with bacon. And we're not talking little crumbled bits of bacon, but full slices of the breakfast meat, interlaced and latticed to make a pretty-looking top, and baked right along with the pie so that it turns out browned and crisp. This is the creation of the famed Loveless Cafe located outside of Nashville, Tennessee.

The Loveless Cafe first opened in 1951 by Lon and Annie Loveless, who saw an opportunity to feed hungry travelers on their way from Nashville to Memphis. Out of their own home, they served country ham, fried chicken, homemade biscuits and jam, and that was about it. Their food became so popular that the couple eventually converted their house into a full restaurant and later built a 14-room motel for overnight guests right next to the eatery.

The biscuits are legendary, but if guests come for those, they stay for the pie — and bacon apple pie is certainly a unique, sweet, and savory addition to the menu. It's unclear when it was added, but it wasn't featured in the first version of the Loveless Cafe cookbook, published in 2005, suggesting the establishment hadn't created the pie yet or wasn't willing to share the recipe. However, it is included in the latest edition, giving readers the chance to recreate it at home.