The Luxurious Italian Spread Jeff Bezos Served At His Extra Bougie Wedding
When Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez married in Venice, no one expected anything but sheer extravagance. We don't know that anyone was quite prepared for how lavish it actually turned out to be, with celebrities from all over flocking to the Venetian island of San Giorgio Maggiore for the event. What stood out besides the apparent bushels of money they spent was that their $20+ million wedding was as much a culinary showcase as it was a celebration.
The couple's Italian-inspired menu was designed like a progression through the country's regional specialties, with each course anchored in tradition. They kicked off the rustic-luxe vibes with a pizza party, featuring white linen-covered tables adorned with classic Neapolitan pizza toppings such as fresh mozzarella, basil, and sweet tomatoes. Chefs worked the wood-fired oven as guests looked on, pulling blistered pizzas straight from the flames in a display that married casual Venetian charm with luxury event staging. The scene unfolded in the stone courtyard of Madonna dell'Orto, a 14th-century church in the Cannaregio district. Tables dressed with wildflowers and artificial lemon trees created an open-air welcome for the Friday night gathering.
After that, guests enjoyed baccalà mantecato, a creamy whipped salt cod spread that embodies Venetian seafood heritage. The pasta course featured spaghetti alla Nerano, a southern Italian classic where fried zucchini meets a rich, melty provolone del Monaco. Dessert closed the meal on a universally recognized note: tiramisu, layered to perfection with mascarpone, espresso-soaked biscuits, and a dusting of cocoa. Even the favors were tasty, as guests were given cookies to take home in individually wrapped packages that felt equal parts refined and personal.
The service was equally jaw-dropping
The food was impressive, but its presentation was amplified by the setting. The ceremony took place on San Giorgio Maggiore, one of Venice's most striking islands, framed by Palladian architecture and the shimmer of the surrounding lagoon. That in and of itself would have been enough, but there were also yachts worth millions of dollars, private jets, and a whole fleet of water taxis bringing guests to the island. And still, the food was notable and carried a lot of weight among all the festivities, as the couple hired a heavy hitter for the occasion.
Michelin-starred chef Fabrizio Mellino brought precision and artistry to the kitchen, ensuring every plate received the same level of care. Beverages were equally considered, with wines chosen to complement each course. One can only imagine that at such a high-profile event, the staff moved with choreographed efficiency and provided the type of seamless service that always keeps your glass full.
This focus on environment and execution meant that the menu wasn't just food on a plate, but it was part of a highly orchestrated experience. Every detail reinforced the luxury of the moment without pulling focus from the couple's celebration. The menu was indulgent, but it didn't sprawl across dozens of courses or dabble in novelty for novelty's sake. Instead, it focused on familiarity elevated by perfect execution; it was a culinary approach that felt very Italian in spirit. Every dish served had a story tied to its place of origin, giving guests not just a meal, but an edible postcard, if you will, from the country hosting the celebration.