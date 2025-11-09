The Luxurious Italian Spread Jeff Bezos Served At His Extra Bougie Wedding

When Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez married in Venice, no one expected anything but sheer extravagance. We don't know that anyone was quite prepared for how lavish it actually turned out to be, with celebrities from all over flocking to the Venetian island of San Giorgio Maggiore for the event. What stood out besides the apparent bushels of money they spent was that their $20+ million wedding was as much a culinary showcase as it was a celebration.

The couple's Italian-inspired menu was designed like a progression through the country's regional specialties, with each course anchored in tradition. They kicked off the rustic-luxe vibes with a pizza party, featuring white linen-covered tables adorned with classic Neapolitan pizza toppings such as fresh mozzarella, basil, and sweet tomatoes. Chefs worked the wood-fired oven as guests looked on, pulling blistered pizzas straight from the flames in a display that married casual Venetian charm with luxury event staging. The scene unfolded in the stone courtyard of Madonna dell'Orto, a 14th-century church in the Cannaregio district. Tables dressed with wildflowers and artificial lemon trees created an open-air welcome for the Friday night gathering.

After that, guests enjoyed baccalà mantecato, a creamy whipped salt cod spread that embodies Venetian seafood heritage. The pasta course featured spaghetti alla Nerano, a southern Italian classic where fried zucchini meets a rich, melty provolone del Monaco. Dessert closed the meal on a universally recognized note: tiramisu, layered to perfection with mascarpone, espresso-soaked biscuits, and a dusting of cocoa. Even the favors were tasty, as guests were given cookies to take home in individually wrapped packages that felt equal parts refined and personal.