Ditch The Icing Pack And Transform Canned Cinnamon Rolls With This Sticky Sweetener

They may not be homemade, but there is something pretty delicious about canned cinnamon rolls, especially when you add just a few extra ingredients to them. Once you get past the fear of the pressurized can popping when you open it (does it scare everyone half to death, or just me?), the tube-shaped containers offer perfectly round, flavored, and portioned cinnamon roll dough. You simply place them in the oven or air fryer and bake. Fun fact — the rounds also fit perfectly into waffle makers, making for a fun, quick breakfast. The cans also contain a small container of icing that you slather on the rolls as soon as they're finished baking. But for a glaze that hits different (and is much less artificial), consider drizzling honey over the hot cinnamon rolls.

Honey will not only make the tops of your cinnamon rolls glisten, but some of it soaks into the warm, yeasted dough, giving every inch of these treats a glug of juicy sweetness. Serve the rolls for breakfast, brunch, or even as a part of high or afternoon tea. If you like the contrasting look of white icing on top of browned cinnamon rolls, you can still use honey as your primary base. Whisk powdered sugar and a bit of milk with honey until you reach a glaze-like consistency. You can then pour or spoon this mixture over your rolls, and you'll still have that wonderful, fresh honey flavor.