The Difference Between High Tea And Afternoon Tea May Surprise You

In the U.S., we have three main meals: breakfast, lunch, and dinner (brunch is just a late, boozy breakfast). In the U.K., these same meals also exist, although there's an additional meal known as tea. The funny thing about tea, though, is it can be one of two very different concepts — either a light snack consisting of a pastry and hot beverage (somewhat akin to a coffee break, only in the afternoon rather than mid-morning) or else a full sit-down meal with hearty dinnertime fare.

You know what's even funnier, though? Despite the fact that many U.S. establishments, attempting to adopt this "fancy" British custom, will proudly tout their elegant "high tea" offerings, high tea is the name given to the latter of the two meals, and it's often used interchangeably with the word dinner. The word "high" doesn't mean high society, high-falutin', or any type of metaphorical elevation, but instead refers to the fact that this meal is typically served at a standard-height dining table. In contrast, the lighter meal, known as afternoon tea, is something you can eat at a short-legged coffee table. Both customs date back to the 19th century, at which time they existed on opposite sides of a great class divide. Afternoon tea was meant to sustain the nobility as they languished in wait for their elegantly late evening meals, while hearty high tea fed the working classes when they got home from their shifts in mines and factories.