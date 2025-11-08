This Mexican Hotel Has The World's Largest Private Tequila Collection

Standing in front of Ixi'im, Chablé Yucatán's signature restaurant, it's impossible to not feel in awe of the eternal flame that flickers at its entrance. The flame's entrancing dance happens over a small reflection pool and is so hypnotizing that you almost want to spend the entire night simply gazing at it. But some of the best food in Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula beckons. As does the world's largest private tequila collection.

Carefully-selected bottles adorn the walls of the restaurant, which is housed in the ruins of a former 19th-century henequen factory. Like the flame, this unique decoration choice is visually enthralling. It serves as museum or an ode to the history of tequila, Mexico's signature protected designation of origin spirit. With 3,750 bottles in the collection (and counting), it would be almost impossible to see every single piece. That doesn't mean you shouldn't stop to smell the proverbial roses and pay attention to the tequilas that surround you. Some come in artisanal bottles, many are modern, and others have yellowed, hand-painted labels that give away their age. (The oldest bottle, an 1845 Brindis por México by José Cuervo, is on proud display in the private dining room.) Yet for all their differences, the pieces have one thing in common: They're one-of-a-kind.

The Mexican-owned Chablé Hotels acquired part of the collection from the late tequila enthusiast Rafael Selva. Thanks to this acquisition, part of this exquisite selection of tequilas is now on display for guests and Ixi'im diners.