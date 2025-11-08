Only These Nespresso Machines Will Let You Use Third-Party Capsules
Nespresso does a great job at making your at-home coffee so delicious that you never have to face ordering coffee as a total beginner again. But you may eventually want to venture beyond the confines of the Nespresso brand to try other coffees in your machine — especially if you're looking for more sustainable options. While the brand's aluminum pods are often recognized for being recyclable, Nestlé (Nespresso's parent company) has a reported history of human rights violations along its supply chain. So it's understandable why you might want to try third-party capsules. But beware, not all Nespresso machines work with off-brand pods. Before you go caffeine shopping, check to make sure you have one of the following compatible models: Creatista Pro, Creatista Plus, Lattisima Plus and Pro, Lattisima Gran, CitiZ Platinum, Essenza Mini, and Pixie.
If your machine is from the Nespresso Vertuo line, you won't be able to use any third-party capsules — at least, not any third-party capsules that aren't from Starbucks, as Nespresso and Starbucks have a partnership. The reason you won't find Vertuo pods from third-party sellers is because Nespresso patented Vertuo-compatible pods until mid-2029. This means that other companies are not legally allowed to produce capsules that may work in your Vertuo machine. Still, this doesn't bar Vertuo users from other coffee experiences.
What if your Nespresso can't take third-party pods?
If you can't use a third-party capsule in your Nespresso machine but still want to try something new, you can always opt for a reusable capsule, instead. Reusable Nespresso Vertuo pods come in materials ranging from silicone to plastic. For a sturdy pod that's easy to clean and will last the lifetime of your machine (and longer), RECAFIMIL Stainless Steel Reusable Pods cost about the same as two sleeves of Nespresso pods and make a great investment. You can add the coffee of your choice to a reusable pod and even experiment with added spices, like cinnamon and clove, to make your coffee taste like a warm hug.
Opting for a reusable pod opens the door for you to enjoy coffee outside of the Nespresso brand. Brands like Gourmesso offer reusable coffee pods and whole beans from Fair Trade-certified, small-batch growers, allowing you to enjoy your Nespresso machine more ethically. Just remember that even with reusable pods, you still need to clean your Nespresso machine regularly. There's no telling whether third-party capsules will ever enter the market for all Nespresso models, but in the meantime, at least there are plenty of options available.