Only These Nespresso Machines Will Let You Use Third-Party Capsules

Nespresso does a great job at making your at-home coffee so delicious that you never have to face ordering coffee as a total beginner again. But you may eventually want to venture beyond the confines of the Nespresso brand to try other coffees in your machine — especially if you're looking for more sustainable options. While the brand's aluminum pods are often recognized for being recyclable, Nestlé (Nespresso's parent company) has a reported history of human rights violations along its supply chain. So it's understandable why you might want to try third-party capsules. But beware, not all Nespresso machines work with off-brand pods. Before you go caffeine shopping, check to make sure you have one of the following compatible models: Creatista Pro, Creatista Plus, Lattisima Plus and Pro, Lattisima Gran, CitiZ Platinum, Essenza Mini, and Pixie.

If your machine is from the Nespresso Vertuo line, you won't be able to use any third-party capsules — at least, not any third-party capsules that aren't from Starbucks, as Nespresso and Starbucks have a partnership. The reason you won't find Vertuo pods from third-party sellers is because Nespresso patented Vertuo-compatible pods until mid-2029. This means that other companies are not legally allowed to produce capsules that may work in your Vertuo machine. Still, this doesn't bar Vertuo users from other coffee experiences.