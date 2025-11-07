Whatever Happened To Pizza Pack From Shark Tank?

Asking for $100,000 for 10% equity, Tate Koenig explained to the live audience (and the Sharks) how the Pizza Pack makes it easy to store a single slice or an entire pie in its retractable container. The bundled divider trays double as pizza plates, allowing users to reheat one slice at a time. Plus, the airtight lid prevents the slices from getting soggy. With each feature he demonstrated, both the audience and the Sharks reacted in awe.

Despite the entertaining presentation, Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec dropped out of the negotiations. Meanwhile, Kevin O'Leary broke the streak by offering Koenig his asking deal. However, he wanted a $2 royalty per unit until he recouped his investment, plus a $0.50 royalty per unit beyond that.

Koenig and his two business partners (who weren't present) were selling the product for $24.99, with a per-unit production cost of $4. They had launched in April 2022 and generated $250,000 in sales by the time the episode was filmed that same year. Their projected profit at the time was $60,000. For a new business relying mostly on its website and social media, and spending $2.83 per online ad, the numbers were impressive.

Taking all this into account — plus the fact that they had pending patents — Lori Greiner offered the $100,000, but initially asked for 20% equity. Daymond John made the same offer. As for Mark Cuban, he expressed interest in buying the entire company, asking Koenig to name his price. As negotiations progressed, the Sharks began adjusting their offers. In the end, Koenig chose to partner with Lori Greiner, who agreed to reduce her equity ask to 13%.