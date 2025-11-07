Whatever Happened To Pizza Pack From Shark Tank?
There have been many food flops in "Shark Tank" history, including the Cheese Chopper, which inventor Tate Koenig pitched on Season 12, Episode 20 of the show. The boxy kitchen tool was intended to be an all-in-one solution for slicing, shredding, and storing cheese, but it failed to secure a deal from the Sharks. However, the rejection didn't stop Koenig from returning to the ABC show two seasons later. He appeared on the Season 14 premiere in front of a live audience to introduce another of his inventions — the Pizza Pack.
As the name suggests, the Pizza Pack is a container for pizza — specifically, leftover pizza. By now, most of us know you shouldn't leave leftover pizza out all night. Usually, however, when we can't finish all the slices, we just toss the entire box into the fridge. But that takes up a lot of space. With the Pizza Pack, you can stack the slices in a pizza-shaped container. The product comes with dividers to prevent ruined slices and has a lid that easily snaps on. The body is collapsible and made of BPA-free silicone, making it microwave-friendly and dishwasher-safe. From the looks of it, Pizza Pack seemed like a solid product to present to the Sharks — but was it enough for Koenig to land a deal this time?
What happened to Pizza Pack on Shark Tank?
Asking for $100,000 for 10% equity, Tate Koenig explained to the live audience (and the Sharks) how the Pizza Pack makes it easy to store a single slice or an entire pie in its retractable container. The bundled divider trays double as pizza plates, allowing users to reheat one slice at a time. Plus, the airtight lid prevents the slices from getting soggy. With each feature he demonstrated, both the audience and the Sharks reacted in awe.
Despite the entertaining presentation, Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec dropped out of the negotiations. Meanwhile, Kevin O'Leary broke the streak by offering Koenig his asking deal. However, he wanted a $2 royalty per unit until he recouped his investment, plus a $0.50 royalty per unit beyond that.
Koenig and his two business partners (who weren't present) were selling the product for $24.99, with a per-unit production cost of $4. They had launched in April 2022 and generated $250,000 in sales by the time the episode was filmed that same year. Their projected profit at the time was $60,000. For a new business relying mostly on its website and social media, and spending $2.83 per online ad, the numbers were impressive.
Taking all this into account — plus the fact that they had pending patents — Lori Greiner offered the $100,000, but initially asked for 20% equity. Daymond John made the same offer. As for Mark Cuban, he expressed interest in buying the entire company, asking Koenig to name his price. As negotiations progressed, the Sharks began adjusting their offers. In the end, Koenig chose to partner with Lori Greiner, who agreed to reduce her equity ask to 13%.
Pizza Pack after Shark Tank
While many offers made on the show never materialize, Tate Koenig successfully closed the deal with Lori Greiner in November 2024. It's unclear what caused the two-year delay, considering the Pizza Pack episode aired in September 2022. Despite the wait, the company didn't lose momentum. In an interview with Joe Pardo a month after the episode aired, Koenig said he felt the "Shark Tank effect" almost immediately, with inventory selling out quickly. At one point, they had to fulfill 22,000 Amazon orders alone due to the soaring demand (via YouTube).
With Greiner officially on board, Koenig and his partners received the needed capital boost and marketing support. Beyond selling Pizza Pack through their website, they expanded distribution and became one of many "Shark Tank" brands available at Walmart. Originally, Koenig introduced six colors (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and black) to the Sharks, but the line has since expanded to include white and pink. Pricing has also gone up — from $24.99 to $29.99 per unit.
Is Pizza Pack still in business?
As of this writing, Pizza Pack is still in business — and thriving — with active marketing campaigns across Instagram, Facebook, and other social platforms, where the brand has thousands of followers. According to its official website, Pizza Pack has sold approximately 500,000 units.
The company has introduced other pizza-related products, such as the Pizza Plate, Precision Pizza Cutter, and extra trays. There are also themed bundles that offer the Pizza Pack in sets of two, three, four, or five. Though the brand hasn't released updated sales figures, it has been involved in charitable initiatives. In October 2024, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it donated a portion of sales from the pink Pizza Packs to breast cancer research. Meanwhile, the company has teased future plans to launch storage solutions for other food items — and while Koenig mentioned an ambitious long-term goal of striking a partnership with a national pizza chain (such as Domino's or Papa John's) to Joe Pardo, that specific deal has not materialized as of October 2025.