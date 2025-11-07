6 Texas-Based Restaurant Chains That Are Rapidly Expanding And 6 That Are Struggling

Of all the regions across the U.S. that can claim a bountiful, fertile, and imaginative food culture, Texas is right at the top of the list. They do things bigger in Texas, so the saying goes, and the massive state has given the rest of the country and the world a lot of remarkable food, including hearty beef dishes, a distinctive barbecue tradition, and popular Tex-Mex cuisine, to cite just a few examples.

Texas also has a large population and a robust economy, meaning that in-state restaurant companies have the means and motivation to expand across the country. However, several Texan chain eateries are starting to come to the end of their arc, it would seem. Several Texas-based restaurant chains once found nationwide are slowly but surely trickling back to smaller operations in their home state.

Here are some of the Lone Star State's biggest movers and shakers in fast food and sit-down restaurants, as well as those that are having a hard time staying afloat.