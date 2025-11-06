If You Haven't Cooked Frozen Fries In This Appliance, It's Time You Start ASAP

If you're anything like me, you know your way around a bag of frozen french fries. From home deep frying, oven baking, pan frying or even air frying — give me a bag of frozen fries and I will find a way to cook them to crispy, fluffy perfection. Or figure out a way to smother them in chili and cheese. That's why I also love using a toaster oven for cooking fries. If you live alone and it's a hot day, turning on the real oven for a single batch of fries can seem a little gratuitous.

Luckily, this small countertop powerhouse can be easily preheated, cook the fries quickly and won't heat up your entire kitchen. You'll probably find that 425 degrees Fahrenheit is the best temperature to cook these frozen delights at. If your toaster oven doesn't have a wire basket, make sure to invest in a small baking sheet that comes with a wire rack. Having the fries elevated above the rack will help with air circulation and mitigate the moisture in the fries. Moisture is the enemy of crispy fries as we know all too well. Just make sure to choose the best frozen fries you can get!