Can You Order A Tomahawk Steak At Texas Roadhouse?
One of the most dramatic cuts of steak you can order at a steakhouse is the tomahawk ribeye. That's because it's a massive bone-in cut, with the bone portion so long it becomes a visual show-stopper. But does one of America's favorite chain steakhouses, Texas Roadhouse, offer this cut? Unfortunately, if you want to experience a genuine tomahawk, you'll have to skip the Roadhouse, because the chain known for its affordable cuts of beef doesn't sell tomahawk steaks.
What it does sell is a similar best-selling 20-ounce bone-in ribeye. The main difference is that the long rib bone in a ribeye is cut short, making it much easier to handle and put on a plate. Sure, it isn't as dramatic as a tomahawk, but you'll still get the same cut of juicy, fatty steak. And besides, the bone is mostly for show since you can't exactly eat that part. If you're seeking a real-deal tomahawk, you'll likely want to go to a high-end steakhouse to get one, because they're a specialty cut that you can't even purchase raw at most neighborhood supermarkets.
Tomahawk steaks can be challenging to cook at home
If you go to a butcher and ask for a custom-cut tomahawk, you might want to be prepared for the fact that cooking these things at home can offer quite a challenge. The long, attractive bone is part of the issue. Most pans don't have enough flat space to accommodate the bone during cooking, and tomahawks are usually quite thick. This means you can easily overcook their exterior well before warming up their center.
That's why your best bet is to go out and splurge on a tomahawk at an expensive steakhouse that has all the equipment and human experience it needs to serve one properly. As much as it pains me to say, an affordable chain steakhouse like Texas Roadhouse just wouldn't be the optimal place for that level of splurging. But if it makes you feel any better, that bone-in ribeye Texas Roadhouse serves is the same cut of meat, so on paper, a tomahawk steak is just gilding the lily anyway.