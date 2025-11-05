Can You Order A Tomahawk Steak At Texas Roadhouse?

One of the most dramatic cuts of steak you can order at a steakhouse is the tomahawk ribeye. That's because it's a massive bone-in cut, with the bone portion so long it becomes a visual show-stopper. But does one of America's favorite chain steakhouses, Texas Roadhouse, offer this cut? Unfortunately, if you want to experience a genuine tomahawk, you'll have to skip the Roadhouse, because the chain known for its affordable cuts of beef doesn't sell tomahawk steaks.

What it does sell is a similar best-selling 20-ounce bone-in ribeye. The main difference is that the long rib bone in a ribeye is cut short, making it much easier to handle and put on a plate. Sure, it isn't as dramatic as a tomahawk, but you'll still get the same cut of juicy, fatty steak. And besides, the bone is mostly for show since you can't exactly eat that part. If you're seeking a real-deal tomahawk, you'll likely want to go to a high-end steakhouse to get one, because they're a specialty cut that you can't even purchase raw at most neighborhood supermarkets.