This Massive BBQ Dish Has The Internet Horrified — And Intrigued
There are plenty of hole-in-the-wall BBQ joints across the U.S. that serve big meals, but none are quite as extravagant as what's showcased in a viral video that has caught the attention of foodies online. It features two half-racks of ribs positioned upside down as if creating a sort of bowl. One side is filled with a generous portion of a take on fettuccine Alfredo, and the other contains a heaping pile of waffle fries topped with a cheese sauce and pieces of smoked brisket. The meal is so immense that it's served on a large wooden cutting board. A caption on the video reads "and a Diet Coke please," because, you know, you've got to watch those calories.
A Reddit user posted the clip to the subreddit r/StupidFood, and many couldn't help but express their disdain at what they viewed as a culinary abomination. "Can't understand why anyone would put such crap inside their body," one user wrote. "This is disgusting on like a conceptual level that gives me the 'maybe this species deserves to lose it all' feeling," another commented. Yet, while most folks acknowledged that it's an outrageous amount of food served in an odd fashion, many said they would relish the chance to try it out.
"Will probably have heartburn for two days, but only god could stop me," one commenter wrote. "The crippling indigestion would be worth it," wrote another. Indeed, some people thought the colossal BBQ platter was awe-inspiring. The discourse went back and forth, though it seems like the dish has more fans than detractors. With that said, those assuming the lavish meal was another example of American cuisine taking food too far were barking up the wrong tree.
Some wrongly assumed the dish was American
The same subreddit that had folks divided over whether this BBQ platter was a glorious homage to gastronomy or an atrocity displayed plenty of posts such as, "I think we have officially found 'Too Much America,'" and "Why do Americans insist on eating like they got free healthcare?" I get it, we Americans often like to go big, but those pointing fingers at 'Murica being behind the dish were sadly mistaken. The monumental barbecue platter was actually cooked in the Land Down Under at a restaurant called Third Wave BBQ.
In fairness, the establishment does indicate on its website that it makes "American BBQ & Burgers." However, people who took issue with the portion size fail to realize the dish is likely not intended to be eaten alone. "They're constantly creating food challenges and share platters like this," one person familiar with the restaurant posted. It's true: A quick look at Third Wave's Facebook page shows various dishes meant to be a feat (with prizes awarded to those who rise to the occasion). Still, under the "BBQ Platters" section of its menu, it clearly indicates that most of its platters are intended to be shared.
Now, I completely understand where people are coming from when posting things like "The food isn't stupid but the presentation is" and "Hey I've made your already difficult and messy food to eat more difficult and messy." That said, you get a few friends together for a night out, and I'd wager most would be thrilled to try this. The best barbecue joints in Kansas City and all the outstanding BBQ fare in Austin seldom offer customers a platter this extravagant, but here's hoping some are inspired to mimic the Aussies and start serving this stateside.