This Massive BBQ Dish Has The Internet Horrified — And Intrigued

There are plenty of hole-in-the-wall BBQ joints across the U.S. that serve big meals, but none are quite as extravagant as what's showcased in a viral video that has caught the attention of foodies online. It features two half-racks of ribs positioned upside down as if creating a sort of bowl. One side is filled with a generous portion of a take on fettuccine Alfredo, and the other contains a heaping pile of waffle fries topped with a cheese sauce and pieces of smoked brisket. The meal is so immense that it's served on a large wooden cutting board. A caption on the video reads "and a Diet Coke please," because, you know, you've got to watch those calories.

A Reddit user posted the clip to the subreddit r/StupidFood, and many couldn't help but express their disdain at what they viewed as a culinary abomination. "Can't understand why anyone would put such crap inside their body," one user wrote. "This is disgusting on like a conceptual level that gives me the 'maybe this species deserves to lose it all' feeling," another commented. Yet, while most folks acknowledged that it's an outrageous amount of food served in an odd fashion, many said they would relish the chance to try it out.

"Will probably have heartburn for two days, but only god could stop me," one commenter wrote. "The crippling indigestion would be worth it," wrote another. Indeed, some people thought the colossal BBQ platter was awe-inspiring. The discourse went back and forth, though it seems like the dish has more fans than detractors. With that said, those assuming the lavish meal was another example of American cuisine taking food too far were barking up the wrong tree.