The Only Recap Of The Neelys Downfall You Need

In the 2000s and early 2010s, Food Network programmed a schedule packed with cooking instructional shows that brought viewers into the kitchens of different chefs and personalities, each an expert in his or her respective cuisine. Standing out from the rest were Pat and Gina Neely, whose Southern cooking series "Down Home with the Neelys" was one of the few Food Network shows hosted by a duo. And what a duo they were. The Neelys were long married, still very much in love, and not afraid to show it. Their chemistry was infectious, and their zest for food — and each other — was undeniable, making "Down Home with the Neelys" a quintessential Food Network series.

When the show unceremoniously disappeared around 2012, fans were shocked and confused. Why did the Neelys join the list of chefs who left Food Network behind? Because, behind the scenes, Pat and Gina Neely had secretly broken up. While their partnership was once a major presence in every sector of food culture, it dissipated, turning the Neelys into a couple of former Food Network stars you rarely hear about anymore. Here's what happened to Pat and Gina Neely — and how it all went wrong before our very eyes.