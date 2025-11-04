You Should Always Make Room For This Thanksgiving Leftover In Your Fridge
Thanksgiving leftovers are one of the best parts of the autumn holiday. Aside from turkey sandwiches and ham soup, it can be fun figuring out what to create out of your turkey day haul (A vintage open-faced diner sandwich, like the Turkey Devonshire, is a great choice). But this can also lead to stuffing your refrigerator to the brim, which can pose an unexpected problem: where do you put your leftover pie? In many households, there is no such thing as leftover pie, but if there's an occasion when the probability of leftover pie is at its highest, it's Thanksgiving. Well, be prepared to make some room in your ice box because certain pies absolutely need to be chilled.
Any pie that contains eggs or dairy should be stored in the refrigerator to prevent the growth of dangerous bacteria and mold. This includes Duff Goldman's golden syrup-sweetened pecan pie and sweet potato pie, both of which contain eggs; and any cream pies, which are typically made with cream or milk. Pumpkin pie can throw some people for a loop because it's made with eggs and dairy, but it's also often purchased at supermarkets which keep it at room temperature. Store-bought pies have likely been made with preservatives, which keep them fresh. Homemade pumpkin pies — or any that were kept and sold under refrigeration or in the freezer section — should be stored in the refrigerator.
And don't forget about your savory pies, like turkey pot pie, David Bowie's favorite shepherd's pie, and ham quiche. Because these contain meat, they need to be refrigerated as well.
Fruit pies can stay on the counter
If your family enjoys multiple pies for Thanksgiving dessert, the good news is that fruit pies can safely sit at room temperature for a couple of days, so there's no need to play Tetris with your fridge contents if you've got leftover apple or cherry pie. This obviously doesn't include creamy fruit pies (Here's looking at you, banana and coconut cream) which do need to be refrigerated.
As for how long your leftover chilled pies will last, it's safest to eat refrigerated cream or dairy-based pies within four days — but really, the sooner the better because the crust gets soggier the longer it's stored. Unfortunately, cream pies don't freeze well, so if you can't polish them off within this time frame, it's best to toss them. Pumpkin, sweet potato, pecan, and savory pies, however, freeze perfectly. Wrap the leftovers tightly in plastic wrap and place in a plastic freezer bag or airtight container. You can also freeze your fruit pies in the same manner, and they should be good for months. When you're ready to serve them again, just defrost them in the fridge before reheating and eating.