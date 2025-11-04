Thanksgiving leftovers are one of the best parts of the autumn holiday. Aside from turkey sandwiches and ham soup, it can be fun figuring out what to create out of your turkey day haul (A vintage open-faced diner sandwich, like the Turkey Devonshire, is a great choice). But this can also lead to stuffing your refrigerator to the brim, which can pose an unexpected problem: where do you put your leftover pie? In many households, there is no such thing as leftover pie, but if there's an occasion when the probability of leftover pie is at its highest, it's Thanksgiving. Well, be prepared to make some room in your ice box because certain pies absolutely need to be chilled.

Any pie that contains eggs or dairy should be stored in the refrigerator to prevent the growth of dangerous bacteria and mold. This includes Duff Goldman's golden syrup-sweetened pecan pie and sweet potato pie, both of which contain eggs; and any cream pies, which are typically made with cream or milk. Pumpkin pie can throw some people for a loop because it's made with eggs and dairy, but it's also often purchased at supermarkets which keep it at room temperature. Store-bought pies have likely been made with preservatives, which keep them fresh. Homemade pumpkin pies — or any that were kept and sold under refrigeration or in the freezer section — should be stored in the refrigerator.

And don't forget about your savory pies, like turkey pot pie, David Bowie's favorite shepherd's pie, and ham quiche. Because these contain meat, they need to be refrigerated as well.