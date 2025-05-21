David Bowie's Favorite Food Was A Savory English Comfort Classic

David Bowie was known for being way ahead of the trend in both his music and fashion choices, but unlike many modern-day celebrities, he never authored a cookbook nor appeared on Food Network. That may be, perhaps, because his food preferences weren't quite as avant-garde as the rest of his persona. In fact, one of his favorite foods was said to be that stodgiest of British classics, shepherd's pie. It was featured at a 2013 Tokyo pop-up café that was meant to promote his album "The New Day," although for some reason the Japanese version was made with chili beans. Shepherd's pie also appeared on the menu at Brooklyn Museum's Norm Cafe in conjunction with a 2018 exhibition entitled "David Bowie Is".

Bowie's wife Iman was said to have cooked shepherd's pie for him. There's no evidence that the recipe for David Bowie's shepherd's pie that was published by the Ironclad cookware company is the same one she used, but if so, it must have been a true shepherd's pie, not a cottage one, since it calls for ground lamb instead beef. This recipe also includes onions, carrots, and celery (but no beans) cooked in a red wine-tomato sauce.

The best part, however, is the mashed potato topping flavored with butter, cream, mozzarella, and "tasty cheese." This leads me to speculate as to what Bowie's favorite could have been since just about any cheese could fit the bill — well, except for American cheese, which is even falling out of favor in its homeland. Somehow, I doubt Bowie was a fan, since he always seemed like more of a sharp cheddar kind of guy.