The Vintage Open-Faced Sandwich That Used To Rule Pittsburgh Diners

If there is a sandwich connected to the great city of Pittsburgh today, it's the Primanti Brothers sandwich, an iconic beast of a dish that piles meat, french fries, and coleslaw between slices of Italian bread. But even many Pittsburghers might not be aware that another locally-founded sandwich once reigned supreme in the City of Bridges: Turkey Devonshire. In 1934, restaurateur Frank Blandi created the warm, open-faced sandwich at his eatery called the Stratford Club. Despite the name, Turkey Devonshire has nothing to do with British roots, rather, Blandi wanted the title to mimic the English-sounding "Stratford" in the restaurant's name.

Throughout the 1960s and '70s, Turkey Devonshire was considered the hottest dish in town, so to speak. Restaurants all over Pittsburgh had caught onto the rib-sticking sandwich and were making versions of their own. Turkey Devonshire begins with toasted bread, which is topped with slices of turkey, crispy strips of bacon (these often are placed on top of the other ingredients), occasionally tomato slices, a gravy-like sauce made with chicken stock and cheese, plus grated parmesan cheese which turns golden brown when placed under the broiler before presentation. It resembles the Hot Brown from Louisville (which is Kentucky's signature sandwich) and Welsh rarebit, but many experts and those close to Blandi agree that he probably came up with Turkey Devonshire on his own.