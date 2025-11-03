Stephen Colbert's Favorite Pizza Joint In The Big Apple Isn't Serving Up New York-Style Slices
Stephen Colbert grew up in South Carolina's Lowcountry (a fact which explains his shameless shade for North Carolina BBQ), but the comedian has spent a significant amount of time living and working in New York City since moving to the Big Apple in the 1990s. And like any good New Yorker, "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" host holds passionate opinions about pizza. When it comes to his number one pizza in the city, Colbert eschews the iconic New York-style slice in favor of a pizza that can only be ordered whole.
In a July 2025 pre-show Q&A session, Colbert revealed that his favorite pizza in New York City is a thin-crust, square pie from Lazzara's Pizza Cafe, which he prefers simply topped with prosciutto and red onion (one of America's favorite pizza toppings). The comedian explained that when he's had a tough week, his assistant will deliver his beloved Lazzara's pizza straight to his desk and leave him to savor the entire pie by himself in well-deserved silence (honestly, we've never wanted a personal assistant more). A whole pizza might sound like a lot, but Colbert explained that the shallow pan pizza is "cracker thin." Plus, it's simply too delicious to share. "Every slice is just, it is just tangy and sweet, and it's making the juice squirt in my mouth right now, even talking about it," he reflected wistfully.
What makes Lazzara's pizza special?
Lazzara's Pizza and Cafe was opened in 1985 by two brothers, Sebastian and Tony Lazzara, and has been serving crave-worthy Italian fare in the Garment District ever since. Stephen Colbert isn't the restaurant's only famous client — the now-iconic spot has also served the likes of Calvin Klein and Vera Wang. Although the cafe offers an expansive menu of Italian and Sicilian fare, it's most famous for its thin-crust pizza, which is widely praised for its unique, crunchy yet saucy composition and sweet, piquant flavor. The crispy rectangular pies have been described as a mix of Sicilian and grandma-style pizzas, and are a must-try for thin-crust pizza fans of all stripes.
If you don't live in New York City, don't despair, because you can still try Colbert's beloved pie – Lazzara's pizza can be shipped nationwide, and its website notes that franchise opportunities are coming soon. Since Colbert will unfortunately be out of a job in May 2026 due to the untimely cancellation of "The Late Show," who knows, perhaps a second career as a Lazzara's franchise owner is in his future. It's (probably) less stressful than being a late-night host, and at least he won't need an assistant to deliver his well-deserved whole pie at the end of a long day.