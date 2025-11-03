Stephen Colbert's Favorite Pizza Joint In The Big Apple Isn't Serving Up New York-Style Slices

Stephen Colbert grew up in South Carolina's Lowcountry (a fact which explains his shameless shade for North Carolina BBQ), but the comedian has spent a significant amount of time living and working in New York City since moving to the Big Apple in the 1990s. And like any good New Yorker, "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" host holds passionate opinions about pizza. When it comes to his number one pizza in the city, Colbert eschews the iconic New York-style slice in favor of a pizza that can only be ordered whole.

In a July 2025 pre-show Q&A session, Colbert revealed that his favorite pizza in New York City is a thin-crust, square pie from Lazzara's Pizza Cafe, which he prefers simply topped with prosciutto and red onion (one of America's favorite pizza toppings). The comedian explained that when he's had a tough week, his assistant will deliver his beloved Lazzara's pizza straight to his desk and leave him to savor the entire pie by himself in well-deserved silence (honestly, we've never wanted a personal assistant more). A whole pizza might sound like a lot, but Colbert explained that the shallow pan pizza is "cracker thin." Plus, it's simply too delicious to share. "Every slice is just, it is just tangy and sweet, and it's making the juice squirt in my mouth right now, even talking about it," he reflected wistfully.