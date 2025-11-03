Ina Garten's Secret For Pound Cake With A Crispy Edge

Pound cake is one of those timeless and easy-to-make cakes with a signature tender, moist, and melt-in-your-mouth texture. It's been around since the 18th century, and it's such a simple recipe that it even got its name from the weight of each ingredient used to make it. Despite its simplicity, there's a bit of a challenge in making its exterior crispy. Even a well-made pound cake — one that follows the original recipe for this dessert — does not guarantee a slightly firm edge. However, Ina Garten, who previously shared an irresistible, no-bake chocolate cake recipe, has found a clever way to make a pound cake's sides crispy every time. Her secret? Turbinado sugar.

On her Food Network show "Barefoot Contessa," the celebrity cookbook author shared that in order for her to achieve a crispy edge for her pound cake, she coats the entire inside surface of her pan with turbinado sugar before pouring the batter in. The coarse, granulated brown sugar forms into a crisp, crunchy, and crackly crust on the sides of the cake as it melts inside the oven. As a result, this thin and crunchy layer provides a delectable contrast to the tender and buttery crumb of the cake. The best part is, this hack doesn't require professional skill, special tools, or complex ingredients to pull it off.