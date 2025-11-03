The Type Of Beef America Imports The Most Isn't Steak

With tariffs impacting food prices around the country and the price of beef rising, imported food (and particularly imported beef) is on many people's minds. While a thick, juicy steak can get pretty pricey, it's not the type of beef most directly impacted by tariffs. Why? Because steak isn't the most commonly imported type of beef in America. Instead, lean beef and trimmings of beef are the most frequently imported beef product, with steak being more likely to be produced domestically. In fact, America is both an importer and an exporter of steak, meaning that some American cuts may wind up on tables abroad.

So what meal does the United States import lean beef and beef trimmings for? The answer can be summed up in a single word: hamburgers. Lean beef and trimmings are used to make ground beef, which, in turn, is often used to make the hamburgers and cheeseburgers so many Americans love. From chain restaurant burger favorites to homemade patties to upscale burgers, the dish is often an everyday meal for many. This means that Americans use ground beef much more regularly and the demand is higher, hence the need for imports.