The Type Of Beef America Imports The Most Isn't Steak
With tariffs impacting food prices around the country and the price of beef rising, imported food (and particularly imported beef) is on many people's minds. While a thick, juicy steak can get pretty pricey, it's not the type of beef most directly impacted by tariffs. Why? Because steak isn't the most commonly imported type of beef in America. Instead, lean beef and trimmings of beef are the most frequently imported beef product, with steak being more likely to be produced domestically. In fact, America is both an importer and an exporter of steak, meaning that some American cuts may wind up on tables abroad.
So what meal does the United States import lean beef and beef trimmings for? The answer can be summed up in a single word: hamburgers. Lean beef and trimmings are used to make ground beef, which, in turn, is often used to make the hamburgers and cheeseburgers so many Americans love. From chain restaurant burger favorites to homemade patties to upscale burgers, the dish is often an everyday meal for many. This means that Americans use ground beef much more regularly and the demand is higher, hence the need for imports.
Save your beef budget for steak and try these hamburger alternatives
With ground beef prices on the rise, you may be worrying about how you can continue to afford your burgers. But all hope isn't lost. Burgers can be delicious whether they're made from beef, a different meat, or even a plant-based protein. That's why, if you're on a budget, you may want to save the beef for steak night and opt for a different sort of burger.
If you're looking for something similar in texture to ground beef but more affordable, consider purchasing ground turkey to make a turkey burger or ground chicken for a chicken burger. Seafood lovers can also enjoy a salmon burger, although tartar sauce may pair better than the usual ketchup and mustard. If you're looking for a non-beef red meat option, lamb burgers (which Giada De Laurentiis elevates by making meatloaf-style) can also be very tasty and are often served with Mediterranean-inspired toppings like feta cheese or tzatziki dressing. On the other hand, a burger doesn't need to include meat at all. Guy Fieri recommends using cooked grains for the best vegan burgers. Veggie burgers and tofu burgers are also popular options for vegetarians and vegans (as well as those who are simply trying to reduce their meat intake).