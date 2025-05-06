Guy Fieri's Expert Trick For Making The Best Vegan Burger

When most of us think of Guy Fieri, we first and foremost envision his wild, spiky blonde hair and then picture him cruising in a convertible Camaro, indulging in juicy, meaty burgers for his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Inns, and Dives," also known as "Triple D." When Fieri does visit vegan or vegetarian restaurant concepts, however, he actually tends to give the most praise for the vegan culinary innovations he tries. Although most episodes are dedicated to meat-based dishes, he actually has a special place in his heart for vegetables and vegetable-forward dishes. From his experience at both ends of the spectrum — meat to meatless — he's shared the tricks of the trade to create a worth-while vegan burger. And his top tip may surprise you: skip the beans and go for grains.

Beans are typically the foundation of most homemade and store-bought vegan burgers, which Fieri shamelessly states, "suck" (via Food & Wine). And he's not wrong. The moisture from vegan burgers primarily made from beans can quickly become a fork and knife situation, no matter how they're cooked. This is because they lack dry ingredients for absorption, and the proper vegan burger binding agents for adherence.

Instead of beans, Fieri employs the use of grains such as cooked quinoa, brown rice, or oats. Cooked grains maintain a patty's structure while also providing moisture (but not sogginess). Plus they also add a deliciously nutty flavor.