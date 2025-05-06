Guy Fieri's Expert Trick For Making The Best Vegan Burger
When most of us think of Guy Fieri, we first and foremost envision his wild, spiky blonde hair and then picture him cruising in a convertible Camaro, indulging in juicy, meaty burgers for his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Inns, and Dives," also known as "Triple D." When Fieri does visit vegan or vegetarian restaurant concepts, however, he actually tends to give the most praise for the vegan culinary innovations he tries. Although most episodes are dedicated to meat-based dishes, he actually has a special place in his heart for vegetables and vegetable-forward dishes. From his experience at both ends of the spectrum — meat to meatless — he's shared the tricks of the trade to create a worth-while vegan burger. And his top tip may surprise you: skip the beans and go for grains.
Beans are typically the foundation of most homemade and store-bought vegan burgers, which Fieri shamelessly states, "suck" (via Food & Wine). And he's not wrong. The moisture from vegan burgers primarily made from beans can quickly become a fork and knife situation, no matter how they're cooked. This is because they lack dry ingredients for absorption, and the proper vegan burger binding agents for adherence.
Instead of beans, Fieri employs the use of grains such as cooked quinoa, brown rice, or oats. Cooked grains maintain a patty's structure while also providing moisture (but not sogginess). Plus they also add a deliciously nutty flavor.
Meatless burgers get big flavor with tiny tricks
On an episode of his other Food Network show, "Guy's Big Bite," Fieri created a meat-free burger for his sister, Morgan, a vegetarian and occasional vegan. This grain-based burger recipe, now famously known as "Morgan's Veggie Patties," has garnered nearly 200 five-star reviews. The patties themselves are packed with flavor, containing 21 ingredients including grains, beans, vegetables, spices, panko or breadcrumbs, and an egg. To ensure a vegan option, you can substitute the egg with a two-ingredient flaxseed egg – or add a little miso for a rich, savory flavor.
For this or any other meat-free burger recipes, Fieri suggests sweating your vegetables. This involves cooking them over low heat, starting with an onion in a bit of olive oil or butter, and then adding other vegetables like carrots, celery, zucchini, mushrooms, and ending with chopped or minced garlic for richness and umami flavor. Alternatively, charring the vegetables on the grill can also be an effective method to enhance the overall flavor of the patty.
Other tricks Fieri suggests to elevate vegan burgers to the next level, or as he would say, "flavor town," is to give the toppings some love. Instead of simply adding lettuce, tomato slices, onions, pickles, and so on, season and flavor each topping. For instance, dress the lettuce before adding it to the patty, thinly slice the tomato for a more cohesive burger bite, caramelize or fry the onions, and consider using spicy pickles. And you needn't miss out on the fatty richness that cheese or mayo typically offer on a meat-based burger. Nowadays there are a variety of exceptional plant-based cheeses and condiment options to buy instead — so you can simply focus on creating the best vegan burger.