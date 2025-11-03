Whatever Happened To Goverre From Shark Tank?

Red wine is always best enjoyed in a glass. The same is true for any other type of wine. Serving it in a plastic cup when you are outside not only ruins the fancy experience, but it also alters the taste of the fermented juice. This is the very reason why business partners Regan Kelaher and Shannon Zappala developed a spill-proof wine glass for the outdoors. Called Goverre — a portmanteau of "go" and "verre" (the French word for glass) — the stemless glass cup they started selling in 2017 features a colorful silicone sleeve for better grip and an easy-to-drink snap-on lid to avoid spillage. According to the pair, it's the best cup for wine when you are on a picnic, on a beach, or just in the great outdoors.

Goverre seemed like it was off to a good start back when Kelaher and Zappala began offering the product to the public. At that point, they had launched two Kickstarter campaigns. The first one failed to gain traction, but the second campaign was a success, so they decided to quit their full-time jobs to focus on their budding business. However, knowing that they could use some help to better market their cups, the co-founders decided to take a chance at pitching Goverre on ABC's "Shark Tank." Things were looking great by the time they entered the tank, as they had just secured $384,000 in sales, but was this enough to land a deal with the Sharks?