Whatever Happened To Goverre From Shark Tank?
Red wine is always best enjoyed in a glass. The same is true for any other type of wine. Serving it in a plastic cup when you are outside not only ruins the fancy experience, but it also alters the taste of the fermented juice. This is the very reason why business partners Regan Kelaher and Shannon Zappala developed a spill-proof wine glass for the outdoors. Called Goverre — a portmanteau of "go" and "verre" (the French word for glass) — the stemless glass cup they started selling in 2017 features a colorful silicone sleeve for better grip and an easy-to-drink snap-on lid to avoid spillage. According to the pair, it's the best cup for wine when you are on a picnic, on a beach, or just in the great outdoors.
Goverre seemed like it was off to a good start back when Kelaher and Zappala began offering the product to the public. At that point, they had launched two Kickstarter campaigns. The first one failed to gain traction, but the second campaign was a success, so they decided to quit their full-time jobs to focus on their budding business. However, knowing that they could use some help to better market their cups, the co-founders decided to take a chance at pitching Goverre on ABC's "Shark Tank." Things were looking great by the time they entered the tank, as they had just secured $384,000 in sales, but was this enough to land a deal with the Sharks?
What happened to Goverre on Shark Tank?
Regan Kelaher and Shannon Zappala walked in on the show, asking for $200,000 for 13% equity. That put Goverre's valuation at $1.5 million, which instantly got the attention of the Sharks, including Kevin O'Leary. The pair disclosed that they were selling the cups for $24 each, which Robert Herjavec considered to be a bit pricey. Each Goverre glass cup cost $5.50 to make, and the year they appeared on "Shark Tank," the co-founders said they had already earned a net profit of $134,000. However, Kelaher and Zappala's admission of keeping none for themselves and instead using everything to continue funding the business raised O'Lear's eyebrows and even prompted him to call it a hobby instead of a business.
Interestingly, despite his snarky comment, O'Leary was the first to offer $200,000 to Kelaher and Zappala. But he was asking for 33.3% of the company in return. The business partners did not have time to process O'Leary's offer since Herjavec quickly chimed in with an offer matching O'Leary's, but on condition that Lori Greiner, who had also said yes to the Handy Pan on the show, and Mark Cuban team up with him. The other two gladly obliged, leaving Daymond John without an offer due to his distaste for wine. As for the pair's decision, they ended up going with the three Sharks, since having more than one Shark seemed very strategic for a new business.
Goverre after Shark Tank
When "Shark Tank" revisited Goverre after two seasons, it seemed like the company was doing so well. Mark Cuban took the time to show up at Regan Kelahar and Shannon Zappala's new 1,500-square-foot warehouse, where they were fulfilling orders. The pair proudly shared that after their episode aired, they instantly felt the "Shark Tank" effect, with their sales climbing over $400,000 in just a week. Back when they filmed the episode, their operations were still confined to Zappala's home. But to keep up with the growing demand, they had to move to the warehouse. Seeing that things were picking up speed, however, Cuban offered them a bigger space at his fulfillment center. With this, they could use their smaller warehouse for specialty orders and bump up their output for mass retailers.
After the co-founders' pitch on the show, the company raked in $2 million in annual sales. They also introduced more products under the brand, including portable champagne flutes, cocktail glasses, and charcuterie plates. It's as if Goverre was really eager to develop an entire lineup of kitchenware. Alongside this, they started a partnership with VinGardeValise, a company that specializes in travel suitcases with compartments for wine bottles and other items. By the looks of things, the deal they got from the Sharks seemed like Goverre's one-way ticket to becoming one of the many commercially successful "Shark Tank"-featured products.
Is Goverre still in business?
In a shocking turn of events, Goverre now appears to be out of business. Its Amazon landing page is still up, but you can no longer buy any of the products under the brand. The page doesn't say when the items will restock either. Goverre's online store is also no longer available. Loading the website will show a prompt saying, "Sorry, this store is currently unavailable." You can still find Goverre products on eBay, but these are only items that are being resold on the platform.
It's hard to tell what really caused the company to fall off hard after what seemed like a promising ascent post-"Shark Tank." Unlike the biggest food flops in "Shark Tank" history, Goverre had a very optimistic performance since closing a deal with three Sharks. The only time they faced difficulty was when Regan Kelaher and Shannon Zappala got sued by another company called Govino, which also produced portable wine glasses. They had to use the investment money they got from the Sharks to cover legal expenses. But beyond that, they were able to bounce back with the release of their new products.
As of October 2022, Kelaher is no longer involved with Goverre. Since June 2024, she's been working as a consultant at Kaiser Permanente. Meanwhile, Zappala's LinkedIn still shows her as the co-founder of Goverre, but it's hard to tell how long her account has been inactive. Since their Goverre fame, the pair have seemingly fallen off the map into obscurity.