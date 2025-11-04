The Old-School Salad That Might Not Be Worth Its Affordable Price Tag

With high grocery prices across the country, and tariffs impacting everyone, it's not surprising that many Americans are looking for more affordable recipes to work into their everyday meals. That's why an old-school chilled dish, Southern pear salad, may have caught your eye while leafing through a cookbook. This sweet side dish is quite affordable, as its base ingredient, canned pears, is often much cheaper than fresh fruit. Since they're shelf-stable, too, they can be purchased in large quantities. But remember, an affordable dish is a rip-off if you don't actually eat it, and Southern pear salad just might be too off-putting for most people to qualify as a bargain, or even as a feasible menu addition.

Why is that? Well, the blend of ingredients in Southern pear salad is, to be honest, a bit weird. This old-fashioned dish is certainly easy to make, as it calls for simply removing pear halves from a can, placing them over lettuce, and adding a dollop of mayo and some shredded cheese — maraschino cherry optional. That being said, even if you enjoy pears, lettuce, cheese, mayonnaise, and maraschino cherries as ingredients, the combination features a clash of textures and flavors that don't typically go together. This can be decidedly unappetizing; even more so than the infamous pineapple-mayo sandwich, the banana-mayo sandwich, and other once popular sandwiches people don't eat anymore. Beyond that, mayonnaise and cheese can be very high in saturated fat and calories. If those are nutritional factors you're watching, you might prefer not to mix your indulgence with a fruit whose subtle sweetness offers no satisfying counterpoint to the fat.