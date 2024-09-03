Mayo And Pineapple Is A Beloved Southern Sandwich Combo

Spare a thought for the pineapple. The unfairly maligned fruit is told all too often that it doesn't belong anywhere near savory dishes — pineapple on pizza is particularly controversial. But those of us who know better are able to open our hearts to the pineapple's many culinary possibilities, such as the mayonnaise and pineapple sandwich.

Advertisement

If you've never heard of it, you're not the only one, as it's only popular down south. Pineapple sandwiches were reportedly popularized in the town of Pine Apple, Alabama, at the turn of the 20th century. A fitting origin story, for sure, but why mayo was added remains a mystery. It might have something to do with the mayo's cult following in the American South.

Just as Hawaiian pizza has its stalwart supporters, the mayo and pineapple sammie has diehard fans. In Harold Chambliss' heartfelt ode to the dish in Tailgater Magazine, he wrote, "Growing up in the Deep South, the pineapple sandwich was a staple in school lunch sacks, church picnics, and football games." Commenters at Southern Living sang the sandwich's praises beneath a recipe, saying that mayo and pineapple was a classic childhood pairing in South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia.

Advertisement