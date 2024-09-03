Mayo And Pineapple Is A Beloved Southern Sandwich Combo
Spare a thought for the pineapple. The unfairly maligned fruit is told all too often that it doesn't belong anywhere near savory dishes — pineapple on pizza is particularly controversial. But those of us who know better are able to open our hearts to the pineapple's many culinary possibilities, such as the mayonnaise and pineapple sandwich.
If you've never heard of it, you're not the only one, as it's only popular down south. Pineapple sandwiches were reportedly popularized in the town of Pine Apple, Alabama, at the turn of the 20th century. A fitting origin story, for sure, but why mayo was added remains a mystery. It might have something to do with the mayo's cult following in the American South.
Just as Hawaiian pizza has its stalwart supporters, the mayo and pineapple sammie has diehard fans. In Harold Chambliss' heartfelt ode to the dish in Tailgater Magazine, he wrote, "Growing up in the Deep South, the pineapple sandwich was a staple in school lunch sacks, church picnics, and football games." Commenters at Southern Living sang the sandwich's praises beneath a recipe, saying that mayo and pineapple was a classic childhood pairing in South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia.
How to make a mayo and pineapple sandwich
Surely you're wondering how you can experience this evident mainstay of Southern home cooking. Well, you're in luck, because making a mayo and pineapple sandwich is quite simple.
First, gather your ingredients. You can use crushed or sliced canned pineapple — it really depends on what texture you want to go for. For your bread, you'll want what many in the South (and especially Appalachia) call "light bread." In the supermarket, that'll translate to good old white sandwich bread (typically Sunbeam). Finally, the mayonnaise can be any brand you like, but for a real Southern touch, you'll wanna go for Duke's.
Putting it together is simple. Slather each side of bread with mayo, add pineapple to one side, and close it up. Some folks suggest sprinkling on some cheese, adding a fried egg, or even experimenting with a dab of mustard or peanut butter. No matter how you do it, serve your sandwich up with a tall glass of whole milk and enjoy!