How To Get A Free Thanksgiving Turkey For Your Holiday Dinner

Gathering all the ingredients for Thanksgiving side dishes and classic desserts, like a sweet pecan pie, can end up costing an arm and a leg. Then, there is the hero of the holiday feast, which is typically the most expensive element of the celebration. Putting together a plentiful spread can be a challenge for folks who are struggling financially. Fortunately, there are organizations with resources that people requiring assistance can reach out to around the holidays — some will even offer a free Thanksgiving turkey.

The first place people should look is their local food bank. Feeding America, the Red Cross, and United Way likewise supply folks with food around the holidays. Occasionally, the bird will come inside a food box containing plenty of ingredients to fix up Thanksgiving side dishes and even cans of pumpkin pie filling, so dessert can be served after the main course. However, sometimes these organizations restrict their giveaways to those on a limited income or face other barriers that prevent them from getting a turkey on their own. It's a good idea to contact the groups directly to find out what requirements they may have in place.

Another great resource for finding a free Thanksgiving turkey is local community boards or events pages like Eventbrite. They often have listings for events and institutions that are giving away turkeys free of charge for the holiday. Every organization works differently, so it's wise to contact the nearest one in your area if you're interested in seeing what they have to offer and what, if any, requirements must be met.