Why Macaroni And Potato Salads Can Call Themselves Salads

The food world is full of conundrums, but few can top the head-scratching puzzle of a salad. How is it possible that some salads, like a classic Caesar, have leafy green lettuce leaves as the base, while other so-called salads, like coleslaw, contain crunchy vegetables mixed with herbs, oils, or vinegars? The ultimate curveball, though, is what I call "deli salads," like macaroni salad or potato salad. How do these creamy, starch-heavy mixtures fall into the salad category when they lack lettuce and rarely include vegetables?

It all comes down to how the word salad is actually defined. "Salad," the catch-all term we all know and love, comes from the Latin phrase hera salta, which means "salted herbs," and the Latin word sal, which means "salt." It makes even more sense to look at the long history of salads and how they've been consumed over the centuries — because many of them don't feature leafy greens, but they do feature dressings. Many ancient civilizations, including Romans, Babylonians, and Egyptians, enjoyed variations of salads, all of them featuring some sort of base ingredient tossed in sauce or dressing. So, as long as a mixture of lettuce, vegetables, or pasta is covered in a dressing (ideally heavily laced with salt), it can be called a salad, which is precisely why those unusual salads like macaroni or potato can get away with the namesake.