Say Goodbye To Grainy Lemonade By Using This Simple Sweetener Swap

While there are ways to make store-bought lemonade more flavorful, many people would agree that no pre-made brand compares to freshly squeezed lemonade. Fortunately, fresh lemonade is easy to make. However, while there are minimal ingredients involved (water, granulated sugar, and lemon juice), simply combining the three and giving them a stir doesn't necessarily result in a beverage that's ready to drink. This is because granulated sugar can be stubborn and refuse to dissolve, especially when it's added to cold liquids. You can stir and stir and still be left with a grainy sensation. So, instead of stirring your lemonade for what may seem like hours, use simple syrup instead.

Simple syrup is a combination of sugar and water. Most recipes will call for an either 1:1 or 2:1 ratio of granulated sugar to water. The ingredients are heated until the sugar is dissolved, then cooled. The resulting liquid is considered a type of syrup that can be used any time the taste of granulated sugar is desired without the gritty texture. When making lemonade, it's best to cool the syrup before using it in your lemonade recipe. When the syrup, water, and lemon juice come together, the beverage is ready to pour over ice and enjoy.

One thing to note is that the conversion rate of sugar to simple syrup is not completely equal because you'll be changing a dry ingredient into a liquid one. For example, if a lemonade recipe calls for 1 teaspoon of granulated sugar, you'll need ¼ ounce of simple syrup.