13 Ways To Make Store-Bought Lemonade More Flavorful

During the summertime, there's nothing more refreshing than a glass of homemade lemonade. Sometimes, though, life gives you lemons that you don't have time to squeeze, and you have to settle for a store-bought version of your favorite sunny day beverage. While it may not taste as fresh and flavorful as the lemonade you make from scratch, the bottled drink can come in handy in a pinch — and even taste almost as delicious as the real thing with a few creative additions.

There are several ways to transform your store-bought lemonade from basic to brilliant, giving it the vibrant zing that it may lack. For instance, just a pinch of salt or a squeeze of something sweet can instantly elevate the sweet-tart beverage, as can a handful of muddled herbs from your summer garden or fresh fruit you just bought from a local farmers market. Whether you're sipping the cool drink solo on your porch or sharing it with family and friends at a backyard BBQ or picnic, these simple additions can turn a premade lemonade into a custom-crafted refreshment.