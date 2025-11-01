Brighten Up Classic Margaritas With A Splash Of This Tangy Juice

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Is there ever a wrong time to serve an ice-cold batch of margaritas to your friends and loved ones? It's a strong drink with a serious citrus punch and a history dating back to the 1930s. However, after nearly a century, it might be time to change up the classic margarita formula a little for a more exciting experience. If you're looking to make more than just a perfectly passable margarita, then the real secret is one you've likely been throwing away or using to brine fried chicken: pickle juice!

Now, before you turn your nose up at these briny babies, keep in mind that pickle-spiked drinks are popular for a reason. Now-iconic pickleback shots have long been a go-to, and pickle juice is regularly used in bloody marys and clever takes on savory dirty martinis. A pickle juice margarita may be different from your usual order, but it's a taste you really should be open to acquiring.

Most recipes agree that lime juice, triple sec, and tequila are musts and that sugar or simple syrup is necessary to balance the flavors. Besides classic salt, a Tajín rim is a good idea too if you want your margarita spicy. As far as the pickle juice goes, you should only add a splash since it's very powerful and acidic, then adjust to taste. No more than an ounce should do it. At this point, you can shake all the ingredients together and pour the liquid over ice or even blend everything for a frozen treat. Just remember to garnish it with a pickle chip or spear, and you're ready for a zingy delicacy that's sure to wow party guests.