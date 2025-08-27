Pickle Brined Chicken Is The Flavor Overload You've Been Searching For

While you could just use straight-up pickle juice to marinate your chicken, Mark Waldo suggested taking a few additional steps to maximize the taste. As he told us, "Making any brine is easy and fun. You just think through what types of flavors you want to impart into your protein and go from there." Of course, a few key elements start you off on the right path. He said, "Any well-balanced brine has a nice balance of salt, sugar, and time." (That's time with an "i," although you could also use thyme with a "y," if you wish.)

Waldo revealed that his restaurant uses a marinade made from one part water and one part pickle juice, along with additional seasonings and sugar. Whatever ingredients you choose, he recommends starting with ¼ the amount of hot water so the sugar dissolves, then adding cold water to make up the rest. "Once it's all blended, make sure your protein is fully immersed in the brine and ... let it rest in the cooler for 24 hours," he advised. "Depending on the sizing of the protein you are brining, you may want it to sit longer or shorter, but when it comes to brining, it's dealer's choice." (Try not to go too much over this time, though, or the muscle tissue might turn into a mushy mess.)