Pickle Brined Chicken Is The Flavor Overload You've Been Searching For
This past decade has been a prime period for pickle people. From Sonic's 2018 dill pickle slushie to Popeyes' 2025 pickle menu, it's clear that dill pickles' moment in the spotlight has lasted a fairly long time for a food fad. Even Chick-fil-A is rumored to use pickle juice to brine the chicken for its sandwiches, although employees say this doesn't actually happen. However, Mark Waldo, the eponymous owner of Waldo's Chicken and Beer, revealed that his chain makes use of a pickle juice marinade for its fried chicken, and suggested that home cooks follow suit.
As Waldo explained, "The unique brine gives the chicken a nice vinegar bite which balances great with the seasoning and salt flavor ... A pickle brine will also make the chicken more tender and juicy, which makes for the perfect bite." That's because the acid in the pickle brine helps to add flavor as well as tenderize tough meat. Even if you're not a fan of dill pickles, you can still get in on these brining benefits by using a different pickled product. The subtly spicy brine from pickled banana peppers or pepperoncini can work wonders in a similar way without imparting any dill-and-cucumber flavor.
How to make a pickle juice marinade
While you could just use straight-up pickle juice to marinate your chicken, Mark Waldo suggested taking a few additional steps to maximize the taste. As he told us, "Making any brine is easy and fun. You just think through what types of flavors you want to impart into your protein and go from there." Of course, a few key elements start you off on the right path. He said, "Any well-balanced brine has a nice balance of salt, sugar, and time." (That's time with an "i," although you could also use thyme with a "y," if you wish.)
Waldo revealed that his restaurant uses a marinade made from one part water and one part pickle juice, along with additional seasonings and sugar. Whatever ingredients you choose, he recommends starting with ¼ the amount of hot water so the sugar dissolves, then adding cold water to make up the rest. "Once it's all blended, make sure your protein is fully immersed in the brine and ... let it rest in the cooler for 24 hours," he advised. "Depending on the sizing of the protein you are brining, you may want it to sit longer or shorter, but when it comes to brining, it's dealer's choice." (Try not to go too much over this time, though, or the muscle tissue might turn into a mushy mess.)
What flavors work well with a pickle marinade
When we asked Mark Waldo what flavors would go well with pickle-brined chicken, he replied, "An ice-cold beer always complements a perfect brined and breaded fried chicken tender." Of course, if you're using that beer as part of the brine, or in a batter for dipping the chicken, it needn't be ice-cold since even a warm, flat beer would work just fine.
But beer isn't the only flavor that goes well with chicken and pickles. As Waldo recommended, "Make sure the seasoning in your breading brings a subtle salt flavor." This can either mean using straight-up salt or a seasoning blend such as garlic salt, Cajun seasoning, or Old Bay. He also noted, "A little cayenne [can] bring a touch of heat. A lot of chicken breading has very basic flavors which works great, but we throw a little heat into ours to make sure its packs a great flavor that keeps you wanting more."