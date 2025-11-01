Keep Blueberries Fresh Longer By Washing Them With These Pantry Staples

Whenever I buy blueberries from the store, I bring them home and put them into the fridge. And when I use them, I take out the amount I need, run them under some water in a colander, dry them, and proceed with whatever I'm using them for. Apparently, I've been making a mistake everyone makes when buying blueberries. This method of cleaning hardly washes away all of the funk that may be lurking on their purple skin. Experts agree that running water is fine for eliminating dirt and even small insects that may have hitched a ride in your berry container, but to really clean blueberries well, you should soak them in a vinegar or baking soda solution. What's more, this can also keep them fresher for a longer period of time.

White distilled vinegar mixed with water breaks down some pesticides and discourages bacterial growth. Just make a solution of three parts water to one part vinegar. Drop in your blueberries and let them soak for about a minute before draining them, rinsing them with water, and drying them before using, eating, or placing them back in the refrigerator. Vinegar also cleans pesky stains on plastic cutting boards.

If you're using baking soda, dissolve one teaspoon of baking soda into two cups of water. Soak the berries for a few minutes, drain, and rinse them. Both vinegar and baking soda change the pH on blueberry skin, which causes the berries to last longer than not treating them at all. If you're just looking to clean your berries and not necessarily needing them to last longer, you can soak them for half a minute in hot water.