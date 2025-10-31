How To Get Your Hands On A Bag Of Texas Roadhouse Peanuts
If you haven't been in a few years, there are some things you should know before eating at Texas Roadhouse. The biggest is that the plethora of peanut shells that once blanketed the floor is no longer. The barrels and buckets of peanuts and the encouragement to throw your trash on the floor without getting in trouble made Texas Roadhouse an exhilarating experience for us rule-followers. Alas, due to several reasons, including buckets of peanuts being less than hygienic and floors layered with dusty peanut shells being a fall hazard, Texas Roadhouse removed the peanuts. Though not for long.
While you can't throw peanut shells on the floor at Texas Roadhouse, you can get a complimentary bag of Texas Roadhouse peanuts delivered to your table with a handy dandy bucket to toss your peanut shells in. If you missed out on the days when peanut shells could be tossed to the side rebelliously rather than kept in a container or trash bin, you can still get the nuts and take them home to throw the shells on your own floor — though it probably won't feel as satisfying. While the peanuts may never return to their former glory, they're still a part of Texas Roadhouse history.
Peanuts are engrained in the Texas Roadhouse identity
Texas Roadhouse got its start in 1993 and has since been known for delicious dinner rolls, cinnamon butter, and peanuts. Only, peanuts weren't always in the plan. Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor almost decided to use popcorn rather than peanuts as the restaurant's signature snack. However, the popcorn's smell (though delicious) overpowered the aroma of fresh bread. Peanuts became a part of the Texas Roadhouse story, and now they can be purchased pre-packaged at sporting stadiums, and superfans can even sport peanut-printed Texas Roadhouse socks.
The company has spent millions each year refilling barrels and buckets of peanuts, making sure guests have something to snack on at all times, and while some patrons may be upset that peanut shells on the floor are no longer encouraged (though a few locations allow it), it's a lot less to clean up after the restaurant closes. Many diners seem happy just to have the peanuts back, and getting a Texas Roadhouse-branded package of peanuts to take home makes for a cool souvenir. If you eat all your peanuts at the restaurant, you can always ask for more throughout your meal or on your way out. We can all take comfort in knowing that the peanuts are alive and well and are as easy to take home as a to-go container of the irresistible Texas Roadhouse cinnamon butter.