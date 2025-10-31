How To Get Your Hands On A Bag Of Texas Roadhouse Peanuts

If you haven't been in a few years, there are some things you should know before eating at Texas Roadhouse. The biggest is that the plethora of peanut shells that once blanketed the floor is no longer. The barrels and buckets of peanuts and the encouragement to throw your trash on the floor without getting in trouble made Texas Roadhouse an exhilarating experience for us rule-followers. Alas, due to several reasons, including buckets of peanuts being less than hygienic and floors layered with dusty peanut shells being a fall hazard, Texas Roadhouse removed the peanuts. Though not for long.

While you can't throw peanut shells on the floor at Texas Roadhouse, you can get a complimentary bag of Texas Roadhouse peanuts delivered to your table with a handy dandy bucket to toss your peanut shells in. If you missed out on the days when peanut shells could be tossed to the side rebelliously rather than kept in a container or trash bin, you can still get the nuts and take them home to throw the shells on your own floor — though it probably won't feel as satisfying. While the peanuts may never return to their former glory, they're still a part of Texas Roadhouse history.