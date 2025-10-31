Can You Make Pancake Batter Ahead Of Time And How Long Can It Sit?

Pancakes might be the popular breakfast menu item that's too overpriced to order, but the ones you make at home can now be much better in half the time. When you make pancake batter beforehand, you're good to go after you remove it from the fridge. "Just mix it," Maayan Glass instructs. This will make sure the batter is incorporated fully, then you can gently fold in any fillings. The batter can be cold when you pour it into the pan.

You also need to set yourself up for success with the batter itself. Leaveners like baking soda and baking powder give it lift. For even fluffier results, instead of using regular milk or water, use buttermilk (or a DIY version of milk and vinegar) and avoid one of the 14 common mistakes you might be making with your pancakes.

A few recipes even call for yeast, like these overnight yeasted buttermilk pancakes. Maayan Glass also likes to make jachnun, a flaky, Yemenite pancake. You could also whip egg whites for the viral souffle pancake. Freezing in silicone ice cube trays is a clever hack to storing pancake batter that gives you perfectly portioned pancakes anytime you want them. Just pop out the batter cubes before cooking them low and slow. If you're really feeling daring, reach for your rice cooker for a hands-off breakfast. Pour in the batter and you'll have a giant pancake in 35 minutes. The pancake possibilities are endless.