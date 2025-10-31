Can You Make Pancake Batter Ahead Of Time And How Long Can It Sit?
Pancakes are the ultimate cozy breakfast — comforting, fluffy, and forever delicious. That fluffiness isn't just from baking powder or buttermilk. The real secret? Letting the batter rest. Maayan Glass, executive chef at 12 Chairs Cafe in New York City, told us during the New York City Wine & Food Fest that you can let pancake batter sit for the best stack every time.
"The flavor is much better [after resting], I like it," says Glass. Not only that, but you get a fluffier, more even pancake if you make the batter ahead of time. Here's why resting your pancake batter makes a difference: You don't want to overmix your batter because it will develop the gluten in the flour and make the pancakes tougher, so flour lumps are inevitable. The liquid in the batter softens the dry flour clumps, smoothing them out. It also gives the baking powder and baking soda more time to activate. Because batter has eggs and milk, you need to refrigerate it. According to Glass, they keep the batter refrigerated "usually overnight and that's it."
How to make even better pancakes, faster
Pancakes might be the popular breakfast menu item that's too overpriced to order, but the ones you make at home can now be much better in half the time. When you make pancake batter beforehand, you're good to go after you remove it from the fridge. "Just mix it," Maayan Glass instructs. This will make sure the batter is incorporated fully, then you can gently fold in any fillings. The batter can be cold when you pour it into the pan.
You also need to set yourself up for success with the batter itself. Leaveners like baking soda and baking powder give it lift. For even fluffier results, instead of using regular milk or water, use buttermilk (or a DIY version of milk and vinegar) and avoid one of the 14 common mistakes you might be making with your pancakes.
A few recipes even call for yeast, like these overnight yeasted buttermilk pancakes. Maayan Glass also likes to make jachnun, a flaky, Yemenite pancake. You could also whip egg whites for the viral souffle pancake. Freezing in silicone ice cube trays is a clever hack to storing pancake batter that gives you perfectly portioned pancakes anytime you want them. Just pop out the batter cubes before cooking them low and slow. If you're really feeling daring, reach for your rice cooker for a hands-off breakfast. Pour in the batter and you'll have a giant pancake in 35 minutes. The pancake possibilities are endless.