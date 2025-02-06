The Clever Way To Store Pancake Batter For Quick Flapjacks Any Time

If you're anything like me, you deeply understand the brilliance of breakfast. You're the sort of person who cheers whenever you come across a fast food place that sells all-day breakfast. You love the idea of eating whatever breakfast food you want whenever you want it and believe that breakfast is a whole vibe rather than a strict set of foods that must be eaten within a certain timeframe. But, you're also the sort of person who'd like to spend your time eating breakfast rather than making it. What a conundrum. Fortunately for you, I have a pancake batter hack that's about to change your whole morning routine.

Making pancakes can be time-consuming, and even the recipes you scrounge together with the last of your eggs and boxed pancake mix still take precious minutes out of your day. Instead of scrambling to get fresh pancake batter whipped up when you're barely awake, try meal-prepping batter instead. Just put together your favorite pancake recipe and then pour the batter into ice cube trays. Load with your favorite pancake toppings (blueberries, chocolate chips, and banana slices with walnuts are always winners in my house), and pop the tray in the freezer. That's all there is to it. Now, whenever you want pancakes, you can just pull out your tray, pop out a pancake batter cube, and toss it into a skillet.