The World-Renowned Celebrity Chef Who Can't Stand Peanut Butter

If you're a chef, you probably have a broader palate than the rest of us. It is, after all, your job to know what tastes good, and if you're trying to accommodate as wide a range of tastes as possible, you can't afford to, say, go without tasting that recipe for your delicious restaurant salad because you think raw vegetables are yucky. But chefs are people, too, and they have their own likes and dislikes, however rational or irrational they may be. Case in point: Wolfgang Puck, perhaps the original celebrity chef, has a deep and abiding dislike of peanut butter.

In a 2013 interview with The Daily Meal, Puck was asked what kinds of food he doesn't eat, and he didn't hesitate to answer. "I don't eat peanut butter!" he said. While he did say that he had no real explanation for why he hated it, he certainly didn't seem to be in any hurry to acquire to develop a love for the sticky spread. Why should he, when there's a perfectly good substitute? "We have Nutella, which is a chocolate hazelnut paste," he said. (We are, admittedly, a little confused as to why he had to explain the concept of Nutella, but we suppose 2013 was a different time.)