Chop Like A Pro With Thomas Keller's Chive Technique
You're not likely to find a list of the world's greatest guitarists without Jimmy Page, and you're not likely to find a list of the world's greatest chefs without Thomas Keller. Two of his restaurants, The French Laundry in California and Per Se in New York, each have three Michelin stars. His ultra-meticulous approach in the kitchen would doubtlessly frustrate home cooks trying to follow the recipes provided in one of his several cookbooks, but it's become hugely influential in the world of fine dining.
Carmy Berzatto, the beleaguered protagonist of "The Bear," once worked for Keller. Keller even made a quick cameo in Season 3 of the show. (Keller also loosely inspired David Fields, the sadistic chef played by Joel McHale, but that was mostly due to his habit of whispering in chefs' ears as they worked rather than any abuse.) If you want to cook more like this legend, you can start by following his instructions on how to chop chives.
Chives, not to be confused with green onions, are thin, green vegetables with a bright, onion-y flavor. You'll usually find them used raw as a garnish, whether you're topping off a soup, putting the finishing touches on an omelet (French or American-style), or adding a little freshness to ultra-deluxe twice-baked potatoes. Because they're so thin and delicate, some beginner cooks struggle with cutting them — but not to worry, Thomas Keller will help you out.
Thomas Keller's method for chopping chives involves wrapping them in cloth
The annoying thing about chives, as anyone who's tried to chop them will know, is that they have a habit of moving around on you. That might make it tricky for an inexperienced cook to cut them evenly. Thomas Keller solves this problem by simply wrapping them up with a strip of cloth. It doesn't have to be a particularly large one, either, so long as it keeps them still long enough for you to chop them evenly.
If you want to follow the Keller Way, it's important to use the right knife. Keller uses a slicer knife, which allows for smaller, more precise cuts. Of course, you're not the head chef of two different Michelin-star restaurants, so you can use your chef's knife for the purpose. You can even use a pair of herb scissors, so long as they're sharp enough. Whatever you use, make sure to cut those chives as small and as uniform as you can — you may not have some tall guy from California whispering in your ear, but that doesn't mean you can't do your best.