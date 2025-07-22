Chop Like A Pro With Thomas Keller's Chive Technique

You're not likely to find a list of the world's greatest guitarists without Jimmy Page, and you're not likely to find a list of the world's greatest chefs without Thomas Keller. Two of his restaurants, The French Laundry in California and Per Se in New York, each have three Michelin stars. His ultra-meticulous approach in the kitchen would doubtlessly frustrate home cooks trying to follow the recipes provided in one of his several cookbooks, but it's become hugely influential in the world of fine dining.

Carmy Berzatto, the beleaguered protagonist of "The Bear," once worked for Keller. Keller even made a quick cameo in Season 3 of the show. (Keller also loosely inspired David Fields, the sadistic chef played by Joel McHale, but that was mostly due to his habit of whispering in chefs' ears as they worked rather than any abuse.) If you want to cook more like this legend, you can start by following his instructions on how to chop chives.

Chives, not to be confused with green onions, are thin, green vegetables with a bright, onion-y flavor. You'll usually find them used raw as a garnish, whether you're topping off a soup, putting the finishing touches on an omelet (French or American-style), or adding a little freshness to ultra-deluxe twice-baked potatoes. Because they're so thin and delicate, some beginner cooks struggle with cutting them — but not to worry, Thomas Keller will help you out.