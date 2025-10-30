Say Goodbye To Dry Potato Salad With This Simple Trick 

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When done right, potato salad is the pride of any potluck — a creamy, tangy, crowd-pleasing spud staple. However, there are some not-so-appetizing potato salad mistakes to avoid while preparing this classic side dish. One of the most persistent potato salad problems is a pasty, dried-out texture and a distinct lack of creaminess. Luckily, according to Clem Haxby, nutritionist, chef, and culinary director of The Salad Project, a simple splash of a pantry staple you probably have on hand can prevent dry potato salad in a snap.

"Tossing warm potatoes with a splash of vinegar before dressing adds zingy flavor and moisture," Haxby told The Takeout. "It also creates a little barrier that helps the dressing cling better." It's important to add the vinegar while the potatoes are still hot, because warm spuds absorb flavor and moisture better. As for the type of vinegar, Haxby recommended opting for lighter varieties. "White wine or apple cider vinegar are great — bright but not overpowering," she explained. On the other hand, not all vinegars work so well. "Avoid anything too strong, like malt vinegar," she noted. "It can mask the other flavors, and red wine or balsamic can impact the color of your potato salad."