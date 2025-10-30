Say Goodbye To Dry Potato Salad With This Simple Trick
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When done right, potato salad is the pride of any potluck — a creamy, tangy, crowd-pleasing spud staple. However, there are some not-so-appetizing potato salad mistakes to avoid while preparing this classic side dish. One of the most persistent potato salad problems is a pasty, dried-out texture and a distinct lack of creaminess. Luckily, according to Clem Haxby, nutritionist, chef, and culinary director of The Salad Project, a simple splash of a pantry staple you probably have on hand can prevent dry potato salad in a snap.
"Tossing warm potatoes with a splash of vinegar before dressing adds zingy flavor and moisture," Haxby told The Takeout. "It also creates a little barrier that helps the dressing cling better." It's important to add the vinegar while the potatoes are still hot, because warm spuds absorb flavor and moisture better. As for the type of vinegar, Haxby recommended opting for lighter varieties. "White wine or apple cider vinegar are great — bright but not overpowering," she explained. On the other hand, not all vinegars work so well. "Avoid anything too strong, like malt vinegar," she noted. "It can mask the other flavors, and red wine or balsamic can impact the color of your potato salad."
More expert tips for preventing dry potato salad
In addition to adding a splash of vinegar, Haxby has a few other simple tricks up her sleeve to help prevent tragically dry potato salad. One key to moist potato salad starts with the potatoes themselves. "I go for waxy potatoes, like Yukon Golds or Charlotte," Haxby said. "They hold their shape well and have a naturally creamy texture without soaking up too much dressing, which leaves your salad looking matte and mushy." She advised avoiding starchier potato varieties such as Russets, noting, "Your salad could fall apart when mixed – they absorb dressing, resulting in a dry or gluey salad."
Finally, Haxby suggested an easy way to spruce up your potato salad. "Add a touch of dressing just before serving, especially if it's been chilled. Potatoes absorb liquid as they sit, so a quick refresh brings everything back to life," she explained. Whether you prefer it pepped up with briny pickle juice or upgraded with creamy soft-boiled eggs, your next potato salad is sure to turn out perfectly moist and full of flavor with these simple strategies in mind.