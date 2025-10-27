The Most Overpriced Beers, According To Customers

Just as there are connoisseurs of fine wine, the myriad types and brands of beer have fans. These enthusiasts know all kinds of things, such as how much foam a glass of beer should have. In fact, a 2023 Gallup Poll found that 37% of Americans will reach for a beer over wine (29%) or liquor (31%). In another similarity with wine, beer prices can be quite high, even exorbitant. We're not talking about that $20 brew you get at a sporting event. These can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Some are limited-release products; others are valued by collectors. Many beers are expensive to brew, especially those with a high ABV. Some breweries even compete to climb the list of the 14 strongest beers in the world.

Are these beers worth the often astronomical prices? That depends on who buys them. If someone is willing to fork over a bundle for a bottle, we could surmise they feel it is money well spent. However, the general consensus is another matter. Searching beer-rating sites such as Untappd, Beer Advocate, or Beer and Brewing for aggregate scores often reveals what everyday customers think. Consumers on Reddit and other social media platforms are more than happy to share their opinions as well.

By reading these ratings and comments, we can get a feel for which beers are considered overpriced by the brew-loving public. If they are out of your price range, you can check out the best craft beers from every state.