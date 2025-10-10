What Makes Mexican Beer Different From Other Types?

Americans love their own beer, but when they're in the mood for something international, they usually go for Mexican products. Our southern neighbor accounts for over 80% of American beer imports, beating out other popular beer countries like Germany and Belgium by an impressively wide margin. What's so special about Mexican beers? To better understand this, we turned to Stephen Alexander, director of operations at Tall City Brewing in Midland, Texas and a member of the Texas Craft Brewers Guild.

According to Alexander, "Mexican beer is rooted in European lager traditions (from Austrian and German immigrants in the 19th century) but adapted to local ingredients and climate. As a result, many are light, crisp, and refreshing; perfect for hot weather." This is part of why the country's beers are often served with a lime wedge.

Additionally, Mexican lagers use corn, whereas many American beers use rice. "Corn gives a slightly sweeter, fuller flavor while rice produces a drier, lighter body. That subtle difference sets Mexican lagers apart, especially when compared to mass-produced American domestics," Alexander explains. This is why you'll never get an American beer that tastes quite like its Mexican counterpart. Neither is necessarily better than the other; they simply provide different tastes for different occasions.