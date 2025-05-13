Why Mexican Beer Is Traditionally Served With A Slice Of Lime

Order yourself a great-tasting Mexican lager (say, a crisp Dos Equis, Victoria, or Bohemia) and odds are it'll arrive with a wedge of lime perched on the rim. But how did this ritual begin, and why does it endure at every dive bar, restaurant, and all-you-can-drink resort? The citrusy flourish isn't technically just for show, but, like many culinary traditions, the exact origin story is a little fuzzy. Let's explore a few plausible explanations.

The most widely accepted reason is also the most obvious: Lime complements the light, crisp, easy-going flavor of Mexican beers. These beers are typically low in bitterness, slightly malty, and designed to refresh on a swelteringly hot day. A squeeze of lime brightens the beer's profile with a tart little zing. Another explanation for the tradition is that it began as a practical fix for coastal regions, where beer bottles were often stored without refrigeration. Limes helped disinfect the rim, especially in places where dust or rust could collect. The limes also helped ward off flies or insects attracted to open bottles.

If you're cynical, sure, it could all just be a clever marketing tactic from a rogue bartender trying to start a fad. Some lime truthers believe the practice was popularized in the U.S. in the 1980s as a means to brand newly imported Mexican beers as tropical, beachy, and refreshing. Nothing spells vacation like a little salt and lime on the rim. Regardless of how it began, the lime trend stuck.