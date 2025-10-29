The Coke Freestyle Flavor Combo We Found Sickly Sweet And Medicinal

Coca-Cola Freestyle machines can be a lot of fun to experiment with, specifically because the flavor combinations are seemingly endless. Want to add an orange-vanilla twist to your Diet Coke? There's a button for that. How about a peach-flavored Coke? There's a button for that, too. We once played around with a Coke Freestyle machine and tried 20 flavors to rank them all, and found that one fruity combination disappointed us, because it reminded us more of a cold remedy than a lunch beverage.

That combination would be the Fanta fruit punch flavor. Our taster wrote, "As always, something has to be last on the list, and Fanta fruit punch pretty easily takes that spot. In theory, the fruit punch should be a great addition to citrusy Fanta, but something about the mix doesn't quite work as well as expected. Instead the mix tastes overly sweet and syrupy, like a cough syrup with effervescence (which sounds like a cool idea for medicine, actually)."

A drink shouldn't remind you of feeling sick under any circumstances, so it's best you avoid this one, even though fruit on fruit doesn't sound like a terrible pairing on paper. Sometimes you can have too much of a good thing, which is exactly what seems to have happened in this case.