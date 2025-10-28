Upgrade The Flavor Of Any Soup With This Single Ingredient

Whether canned or homemade, soup can be hearty and even nutritious, but oftentimes, it just tastes okay. That's usually because it's missing something, and no, it's definitely not salt — it's umami. And one of the best umami-packed ingredients to give soup that little "oomph" it needs is nutritional yeast.

Umami, known as the fifth taste (after sweet, sour, salty, and bitter), brings depth and richness to food, as well as a "must eat more" sensation. It's commonly found in fermented foods like aged cheeses, cured meats, miso, and of course, nutritional yeast.

Nutritional yeast is a deactivated yeast produced from beet molasses or sugarcane, yet contains no sugar. It's processed into golden flakes or powder that dissolve easily into hot dishes — and most importantly, nutritional yeast delivers a savory flavor that tastes like cheese. Soup couldn't ask for a more compatible ingredient to bring out its best.

Nutritional yeast works its magic regardless if the soup is canned or homemade. It really shines in tomato bases, cream bases, puréed vegetable bases like butternut squash, or broth-based classics. And while ones that already have umami ingredients in them, like meat- or cheese-based soups, aren't begging for nutritional yeast, it won't hurt to add it.

For every standard 10.5-ounce can of soup or 8 ounces of homemade soup, add ½ to 1 teaspoon of nutritional yeast into vegetable- or broth-based soups and 2 to 3 teaspoons into cream-based recipes. The key to completely dissolving and blending the nutritional yeast is to stir it in while the soup is hot.