Upgrade Your Salad With A Cheesy Topping That's Totally Dairy-Free

It's not easy going dairy-free or plant-based (a term many prefer to "vegan"). It seems like just about every food is topped with cheese, and you can't eat any of it. Even salads, with their base of greens, topped with freshly sliced vegetables, protein of choice, and crunchy croutons — or fries, in a Pittsburgh salad — are better topped with a sharp cheddar, smoky gouda, or shredded mozzarella. So, how are you, oh cheese-less one, supposed to deal?

How about a sprinkle of nutritional yeast? Yes, that yellow flaky stuff you've seen at Whole Foods or Trader Joe's and wondered how to use, makes a delightfully savory and delectably nutty topping on salads. Nutritional yeast is so tasty that you won't miss the cheese.

Nutritional yeast is just that — yeast — and it comes from the same strain as that which livens up your bread and wine. However, the nutritional variety, like this Premium Nutritional Yeast from Bragg, is pasteurized to remove the active aspects, and vitamins are often added.