The Dire Corn On The Cob Mistake That Leads To A Sad And Soggy Dinner

Don't you just hate it when you take a bite out of a freshly-made corn on the cob, only to find that the kernels have already turned soggy? You're certain that it's just been cooked, so you start wondering how this could happen so quickly. Believe it or not, the culprit behind this issue is a very common mistake most home cooks make unknowingly — rinsing freshly cooked corn under cold running water.

Shocking corn or subjecting it to cold water immediately after it's been cooked seems like the right thing to do if you're eager to eat it right away, or serve it to your family or guests. However, this quick cooling trick actually ruins the corn's texture as well as flavor. By rinsing the corn in water, the kernels may absorb more liquid, causing them to lose their plump form and become gloopy.

Experts recommend letting the corn cool on its own once done cooking. This will prevent the kernels from losing their desirable texture at the dinner table. While doing this ensures a better quality, you also have to be mindful not to overcook the corn cob if you don't want to ruin your dinner.