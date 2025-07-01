Stop Overcooking Corn On The Cob With This Simple Method

Corn on the cob is a staple in summer for all the right reasons. It's sweet, juicy, and comforting – whichever way you're cooking it. Some of us enjoy it plain, while others love to smother it with butter (which you can do without a knife), but one thing that none of us like is chewy, overcooked corn. And if you're boiling your corn, this can happen quicker than you expect. Luckily, there's an easy way to avoid overcooking your corn on the cob.

Instead of dropping your shucked corn into already boiling water, place it into cold water. From here, you can turn the heat on and let the water reach around 180 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, take the pot off the heat but leave your corn to rest in the hot water for 10 minutes.

This method ensures that your corn is cooked on a gentle heat, making it much harder to overdo. The timing doesn't have to be as precise as with traditional boiling, so you don't have to stress about pulling out the corn at the exact minute. And if you don't have a thermometer, bring the corn-filled water to a boil for 2 minutes before turning off the heat and resting for 10 minutes.