The Best Chicken Sandwich In Your State
Brace yourselves, for the chicken sandwich wars have entered a new era. We've picked through backyard barbecues, hole-in-the-wall diners, and fancy bistros to find that every state in America has its own idea of what makes the perfect chicken sandwich. So, if you are looking for the best chicken you can find at a burger chain, this ain't it.
Our team crisscrossed the map to find the most hyped chicken sandwiches. These are not the viral hits or most popular fast food chain chicken sandwiches, but the ones that the locals rave about. Showcased here are the sammies that show up in hometown papers, on community blogs, and in proud social media posts from folks in the know.
So, buckle up and prepare to drool. This is your guide to the very best chicken sandwiches in each state across America.
Alabama - Big Bob Gibson BBQ
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q is basically Alabama royalty, and one of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in the U.S. Founded in 1925, this pit-smoked institution helped make Alabama's tangy, white barbecue sauce a household name. The Bar-B-Q Chicken Sandwich, otherwise known as the signature sandwich of Alabama, is a smoky masterpiece featuring pulled pit chicken drenched in that creamy, peppery white sauce, piled high on a soft bun. It's simple, messy, and absolutely craveworthy.
Various locations
Alaska - Waffles and Whatnot
Waffles and Whatnot proves that determination can taste downright delicious. Owner Derrick Green started small and hustled his way into national fame, from "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri to write-ups in Entrepreneur, Cuisine Noir, and USA Today. Close to the heart of it all remains the BAYB Daddy, featuring crispy chicken strips and gooey cheese grilled between golden waffles.
(907) 406-4503
500 Muldoon Rd #5, Anchorage, AK 99504
Arizona - Welcome Diner
Welcome Diner is a retro-style spot and local favorite, with crispy, juicy chicken sandwiches that are among Phoenix's best. The diner's standout, the Bumblebee, layers a golden fried chicken breast with beer mustard, bread and butter pickles, and local honey, all blanketed inside a mouthwatering buttermilk biscuit. It's got a touch of all the good stuff, with a perfect marriage of sweet, salty, and (of course) buttery flavors.
(602) 495-1111
929 E Pierce St., Phoenix, AZ 85006
Arkansas - Geraldi´s
For nearly three decades, Geraldi's of Fayetteville has been a go-to for hearty Italian comfort food. Family-owned and beloved by locals, it's the kind of old-school spot where you can imagine regulars being greeted by name. The restaurant's Chicken Parmesan Sandwich features a breaded chicken breast patty that's smothered in marinara and melted mozzarella to achieve simple, saucy perfection. Local foodies swear by it, with many declaring it the best chicken sandwich around.
(479) 575-0556
20 S University Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701
California - Hot Sauce and Panko
In San Francisco, Hot Sauce and Panko has built its rep as a wings joint that secretly serves one of the city's best chicken sandwiches. You can't go wrong with the OG Fried Panko Chicken Sandwich. Each panko-crusted patty comes out perfectly crisp, balanced by house coleslaw and your choice of spicy hot or sweet honey sauce on a brioche bun. Locals swear the honey version is the move, providing a perfect hit of sweetness, along with a crunch that echoes throughout the Bay.
(415) 359-1908
1468 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Colorado - Mama Jo's Biscuits & BBQ
At Mama Jo's Biscuits & BBQ in Denver, Southern comfort meets Rocky Mountain pride. The family-run spot focuses on Carolina-style barbecue and scratch-made biscuits, each baked daily. The Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich piles crispy chicken with pimento cheese, pepper jam, and house pickles onto a biscuit, making for a spicy-sweet, melt-in-your-mouth sensation. Denver diners who are craving Southern flavor but don't want to leave the Front Range should definitely head to Mama Jo's.
(303) 333-7627
3525 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206
Connecticut - Ray & Mike's Deli
Ray & Mike's Deli has fed hungry students and Hamden locals for nearly 25 years. Among the deli's claims to fame is the Mr. Nice Guy, a tasty sandwich that stacks a chicken cutlet with cheddar, avocado, bacon, and chipotle ranch. Fans call it a must-order meal, and around Hamden, you're not officially a local until you've had one after a long day (or night.)
(203) 287-8710
3030 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518
Delaware - Stix Chicken
Since starting out as a humble food truck, Stix Chicken has been serving big flavor, and even bigger crunch. The eatery makes a signature Korean-style fried chicken sandwich that's crispy, juicy, and packed with bold, satisfying deliciousness. A handheld flavor bomb that brings Seoul street food energy to the First State's roads, this Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich is a fan favorite that has become a local obsession.
(302) 465-6990
1313 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
Florida - Off Site Miami
Off Site Miami might look like your average laid-back neighborhood hangout, but its fried chicken sandwich has serious star power. The Little River gem was opened by local food legends Steve Santana and Adam Darness, and has been named "Best Chicken Sandwich" by the Miami New Times. It's rightly earned that title with buttermilk-battered chicken thighs that fry up crisp, served with lettuce, pickles, and house sauce on a soft bun. It is hard to comprehend anyone wanting to order anything else.
(786) 542-9643
8250 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33138
Georgia - How Crispy Express
How Crispy Express has crashed into the greatest chicken sandwich contest with confidence and swagger. Its intense exterior (hello, neon red and yellow) matches what this Atlanta hotspot serves: bold flavors that blare like a siren sound. The Honey Boi layers a perfectly fried chicken thigh with a sticky garlic-honey butter, sesame slaw, smokey-lime mayo, and sweet pickles on a "good bun." We heard that.
(678) 705-3531
71 Georgia Ave SE Unit B, Atlanta, GA 30312
Hawaii - Fête
Let's talk about Honolulu's Fête, where James Beard Award–winning chef Robynne Maii brings island flavors to the table with a modern twist. While proudly sourcing nearly all ingredients locally, Fête's menu highlights Hawaii's thriving farm-to-table scene. The Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich is exhibit A, featuring crispy chicken tucked into a brioche bun with Asian pear slaw and garlic-sesame aioli. A balance of sweet crunch and savory depth is infused in every bite, as is the Aloha spirit.
(808) 369-1390
2 N Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96817
Idaho - Wyld Child
Boise's Wyld Child brings a wild twist to the classic chicken sandwich. Refusing to be bland, this Idaho kitchen has earned rave reviews for its creative, high-quality comfort food. The Wyld Style Chicken Sandwich features juicy fried chicken in a chili glaze with just a touch of sweetness, slaw with a twinge of Thai basil, and kimchi pickles, creating a fusion of flavors that hits all the right notes. Locals deem it one of Boise's best. We took note.
(208) 789-4639
13 S Latah St Suite 103, Boise, ID 83705
Illinois - Roost Chicken and Biscuits
Nestled (or nested?) in two locations in Chicago, Roost Chicken & Biscuits delivers Southern hospitality and fire fare. Its old-school counter service may set a friendly, cool tone, but offerings like the Carolina Style Hot Chicken Sandwich bring some seriously fierce heat. Featuring a crispy fried chicken breast, pimento cheese, and hot honey, this best chicken sandwich comes together brilliantly on a buttery biscuit. Locals rave about it, but to be honest, they had us at buttery biscuit.
Various Locations
Indiana - Natural State Provisions
Indianapolis' Natural State Provisions pays tribute to Arkansas while carving out its own Hoosier identity. For example, the crowd-favorite Spicy Chicken Sando starts with a Miller chicken thigh that's fried to perfection, then layered with special sauce and dill pickles, before being served on a golden brioche bun. Locals laud it as a must-try, especially the spicy version. While road tripping across the Midwest may be monotonous, there is nothing boring or bland about this bite.
(317) 492-9887
414 Dorman St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Iowa - Bubba Southern Comforts
Ask around, and you will hear that Bubba's recognized restaurateur, Chris Diebel, is King when it comes to crispy fried chicken done right. The Fried Chicken Sandwich here features buttermilk-fried chicken breast, Bubba's remoulade, lettuce, tomato, and bread-and-butter pickles on a brioche bun courtesy of South Union Bakery. Diners can opt to "make it hot," "make it honey hot," or go full Big Willy Style with bacon, cheddar, and even more hot sauce.
(515) 257-4744
200 10th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
Kansas - Summit Grill
Summit Grill brings Southern heat to Missouri with its Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich. This favorite features fried chicken dipped in chili oil, topped with jalapeño aioli and pickles, and served on a mouthwatering Martin's potato roll. Locals are fans of its flavor and delicious kick, making it a must-order. With several locations around the Show-Me State, Summit Grill delivers casual comfort with a touch of fire.
Various Locations
Kentucky - Royals Hot Chicken
Royals Hot Chicken doesn't mess around when it comes to spice. This NuLu hotspot serves its signature Hot Chicken Sliders with heat levels ranging from Classic Fried (no heat) to the intimidating-sounding Gonzo. Customers say the middle level on the spicy spectrum, Hot, hits just right; it's fiery, but just this side of overwhelming. What to expect? How does crispy fried chicken on a toasted bun with cool pickles, creamy coleslaw, and Royals signature ranch sound? We thought so, too.
(502) 919-7068
736 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40202
Louisiana - Toups' Meatery
Toups' Meatery presents diners with a delicious nod to Cajun roots, along with a generous side of Southern comfort. Chef Isaac Toups, a James Beard semi-finalist and finalist for Best Chef of the South, infuses Louisiana's unique spirit into every dish. The Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich pairs tender fried chicken with braised greens, melted gruyere cheese, and hot sauce butter to provide a perfect mix of creamy, tangy, and bold. Locals and travelers laud the menu item as nothing short of a marvel.
(504) 252-4999
845 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
Maine - Dutch's
Well, butter our biscuits, it's time to head to Maine. That's where Dutch's is holding court in the heart of Portland. This local fave is beloved across online forums, and has earned a cult following for its top-tier fare. The Crispy Chicken Biscuit steals the show with its fried chicken thigh delightfully doused in sausage gravy, stacked on a warm, flaky biscuit. You can add cheddar, bacon, or fried egg for the full experience.
(207) 761-2900
28 Preble St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland - Ekiben
Baltimore's Ekiben has built a cult following with its bold, Asian-inspired street food, and the Neighborhood Bird Bun leads the pack. A Taiwanese curry fried chicken thigh sits inside a fluffy bun with spicy sambal mayo, pickles, and fresh herbs. With a little crunch and a lotta heat, especially if you order an extra spicy version, this sandwich has folks touting it as being among the best chicken sandwiches they've ever tasted. Maryland's state motto translates to "Strong Deeds, Gentle Words," but there's nothing gentle about that heat!
Various locations
Massachusetts - Rubato Food
Rubato's Fried Chicken BOLO Bao reimagines the humble sandwich as a handheld work of art. East meets West, Boston-style, with a crispy chicken thigh, sesame slaw, and Rubato tasty sauce all tucked inside a soft, glossy bao bun. The result is a unique, balanced, and wildly popular snack or meal that channels the bold, inventive food culture defining the Bay State today.
(617) 481-2049
412 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02171
Michigan - Black Napkin
Black Napkin only takes walk-ins or online orders. But, while you won't find any phone here, you will find the Basic Bish chicken sandwich, featuring a buttermilk fried thigh on challah with shredded lettuce, onion, and ranch. It's so good, customers dream about it, but it's not the only reason to visit Black Napkin. The place also has a "freak of the week" chicken sammy, with unique ingredients like fermented Calabrian chili bleu cheese mayo, and Castelvetrano olive beet tapenade.
No public phone
966 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Minnesota - Lake and Irving
The Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich at Lake and Irving layers juicy chicken with bacon, pepperjack, and sriracha aioli on toasted sourdough. Locals praise the sammy, calling it absolutely tops. The eatery's fans boldly declare that the competition can't even come close, and we won't argue, especially considering the equally impressive selection of bourbon and beers on tap.
(612) 354-2453
1513 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Mississippi - Connie's Chicken
Connie's Chicken keeps it classic with its namesake sandwich. The iconic order features a hand-breaded chicken breast on a brioche bun along with pickles, mayo, and Connie's signature house sauce. To say that locals are faithful to it, almost to the point of fanaticism, wouldn't be stretching the truth much. In fact, some fans are so dedicated, they vow to never eat cluckers from anybody but Connie. We won't go that far, but we will agree that this sandwich is delicious.
Various locations
Missouri - Lucky Boys
Do you believe in luck? If we were skeptics before, Lucky Boys in Kansas City may have changed our minds with its Louisville Hot Chicken Sandwich. The tasty sammy features spicy, crispy chicken topped with coleslaw, and served on an egg bun. Add the fact that it comes with a generous side of fries — not to mention the fact that customers admit to dreaming about it — and fine, we're in.
facebook.com/people/Lucky-Boys/100054490748093
(816) 442-8131
615 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO, United States, Missouri
Montana - MAP Brewing Company
The Crispy Chicken Sandwich at MAP Brewing Company is pure Montana comfort food, and a bonafide Bozeman favorite. Fans can choose between two tasty sauces, comeback sauce or hot honey glaze, and can't go wrong with either. This buttermilk fried chicken breast, paired with lettuce and pickles, is great no matter what. And once you've picked which dressing deserves to tussle with your taste buds this time, you also get to decide which beer to wash it all down with.
(406) 587-4070
510 Manley Rd, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska - Sauced by Alfaro
Sauced by Alfaro turns up the heat with its Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. Hand-breaded tenders, honey aioli (but make it hot) and Chef Alfaro's house sauce (also hot) sit with pickles on a toasted brioche bun, served with salt-and-pepper fries on the side. It's fiery but friendly, we promise — and if you won't take our word for it, take the adoring locals'. Let's just say, the phrase "best ever" has definitely been tossed about.
(402) 505-5255
115 N Washington St, Papillion, NE 68046
Nevada - Farm Basket
The Clucker is Farm Basket's cult favorite menu pick, and for good reason. It combines fried chicken with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce (you can swap a different dressing, if desired) for a quirky combo that somehow works perfectly. Of course, it's also a nod to one of our most cherished holiday sammies, the good ol' Thanksgiving turkey with cranberry sauce. If you're feeling nostalgic but also craving a modern twist, you'll be thankful for this chicken sandwich.
(702) 878-6343
6148 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146, United States
New Hampshire - Rek-Lis Brewing Company
At Rek-Lis Brewing in Bethlehem, buttermilk-brined fried chicken is drenched in Nashville-style spice, then topped with garlic aioli and pickles, to add some Southern fire to the White Mountains. This is the Nashville Hot Sandwich, served on a brioche bun. It's crunchy, messy, and everything brewery cuisine should be. Pair the beloved sammy with a cold local brew, and sit back to savor each bite while you get your buzz on.
(603) 991-2357
2085 Main St, Bethlehem, NH 03574
New Jersey - No Forks Given
When ordering off the menu at No Forks Given, making a misstep seems impossible. But the venue decidedly delivers a knockout with its Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich. The Jersey City restaurant takes panko-breaded thighs, adds a flavorful Korean-style glaze, then tops it with gochujang slaw, pickled cucumbers, scallions, and sesame seeds. This basically shuts everyone up, because we are all too busy samplin'.
(201) 360-0364
115 Brunswick St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
New Mexico - Stripes Burrito Co.
Stop by one of Albuquerque's Stripes Burrito Co. locations on any given day, and chances are, you will see locals lined up for its Famous Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich. Golden, crispy, and sealed with a chef's kiss, this baby features the establishment's iconic green chile ranch, for a regional twist on the typically Southern staple. We didn't know that New Mexico could do a fried chicken sandwich so well, but consider us schooled.
Various locations
New York - Allswell
We all know the Empire State is known for setting trends, and the crispy chicken sandwich at Allswell in Williamsburg embodies NYC's cool confidence. Here, cornmeal-crusted chicken thigh (choose spicy or original) is served on a bun, with fries or salad, for a runway-worthy sammy that won't last on your plate for more than a New York minute. Say it ain't chic (or impossible to put down.)
(347) 799-2743
124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
North Carolina - HomeGrown
HomeGrown is big pimpin' down in Asheville — with its Pimpin' Fried Chicken Sammich, that is. This sandwich pops off with all the fixings: pimento cheese, pickles, onions, sprouts, and honey-horseradish mustard. But you can also request a biscuit version that keeps it simple with just a biscuit and homemade pimento. Either way, you can't go wrong.
(828) 232-4340
371 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28801
North Dakota - The Dive
The Dive's Nashville Chicken Sandwich needs no introduction, but we'll say it anyway: This fan favorite is a hand-held treasure, highlighting Nashville-seasoned chicken thigh on a potato bun with pickles and aioli. Those who try it tend to wax poetic about it, so you best try it for yourself. We suspect you won't be disappointed by this crispy and spicy treat.
(605) 275-3717
1612 S Western Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Ohio - Chicken Ranch
Cleveland's Chicken Ranch brings serious heat in the form of its Nashville Hot Chicken, made with a crispy thigh that's layered with slaw, pickles, hot oil, comeback sauce, and a sprinkle of chili dust for extra spice. The result is a crunchy bite, followed by a sweet burn that only the strongest sandwich fans can handle. For those Ohioans who crave real flavor, this sammy hits all the right notes.
(216) 938-7645
13892 Cedar Rd, University Heights, OH 44118
Oklahoma - Chuck House
At Chuck House, the Ultimate Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich is a sammy that lives up to the hype. With grilled onions, bacon, cheese, and house-made ranch instead of mayo, this fried chicken sandwich is the definition of golden, crispy indulgence. After experiencing this treat, we are keen to believe that Oklahoma's nickname, the Sooner State, must have a double meaning; this flavor doesn't wait to pack a punch.
(405) 942-0852
4430 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Oregon - Güero
Güero has been getting rave reviews from Portland locals and critics alike, so naturally, we had to see what all the fuss was about. The critically-acclaimed eatery captures bright Mexican flavors in menu items like its Pollo Pibil Sandwich, featuring achiote-marinated chicken that's been roasted over banana leaves to tender perfection. This is paired with avocado, pickled onion, cilantro, lime mayo, and lettuce on golden and toasty telera bread. Delicioso.
(503) 887-9258
200 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
Pennsylvania - Nanban
When asked about the best chicken sandwich in town, Pittsburgh's locals are not shy about giving big props to Nanban. In a competitive crowd of restaurants vying for the top chicken sammy crown, this is undeniably the frontrunner. Nanban earns its reputation by turning up the heat on menu items like the Spicy Chicken Sando. Crispy thigh, inferno honey, la-zi seasoning, toasted sesame slaw, and rayu cucumber make each bite a sweet-and-spicy explosion.
(412) 224-2518
4407 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Rhode Island - Honeybird
When you have a craving for a primo chicken sandwich in Rhode Island, you have to go directly to the source. By the source, of course, we mean the locals — who will in turn send you straight to Honeybird in East Providence. The restaurant's Fried Chicken Sandwich will end your quest for the best, with crispy fried chicken and house pickles on a Martin's potato roll. You'll see why fans rave about the way the crunchy texture and buttery bun come together, and why no Sunday drive through Little Rhody would be complete without a stop at Honeybird.
(401) 919-5885
230 Massasoit Ave, East Providence, RI 02914
South Carolina - Berkeley's
Charleston's Berkeley's packs nostalgia into its hearty Chicken Cutlet Sammies. Choose the Parmesan version, and you'll be treated to golden-fried chicken, melty mozzarella, and Grandma's red sauce, all served on soft bread that tastes outta Sunday dinner. Not feeling chicken? Swap the poultry for eggplant cutlets. Either way, you'll be happy with this homestyle meal. Who knew Southern comfort had an Italian heart?
(843) 501-7779
624 1/2 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403
South Dakota - Ranch & Roost
Ranch & Roost in Sioux Falls unleashes everyone's inner creative with its OG crispy chicken sando, which can be dressed up with toppings like sautéed mushrooms or jalapeños, and homemade sauces like Buffalo, BBQ, truffle aioli, and more. With so many options to choose from, everyone can have their fried chicken sammie exactly the way they like it. And who doesn't like that?
(605) 271-4308
2215 S. Lorraine Pl., Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Tennessee - Brave Idiot
The Hot Chicken Sandwich at Brave Idiot brings some serious spice to a Charpier's bun by way of a house-made pepper relish, hot chicken thigh, and pimento cheese. When ordering, keep in mind that you control the heat level. But in honor of the restaurant's name, we recommend that you dare to go bold. If things get too spicy, savvy and savory sidekicks like crinkle cut fries and cool pickles are there to balance the heat.
(615) 852-8874
922 Main St, Nashville, TN 37206
Texas - Krazy Katsu
You could say that Krazy Katsu serves the Original Katsu Sandwich. No, we are not just hyping it up; that is actually its name on the menu. The crispy, Japanese-style chicken comes layered between soft bread, dressed in the restaurant's signature tangy sauce. It's simple, no-nonsense, and loaded with crunch. But does it live up to its O.G. name? All signs (and the sandwich's many hungry fans) point to yes.
Various locations
Utah - Pretty Bird
The Fried Chicken Sandwich at Pretty Bird is a customer favorite, and there's no wondering how it grew such a faithful following. The recipe's boneless thigh, cider slaw, pickles, and house sauce come together on a buttery bun for the perfect balance of freshness and decadence. It really embodies Utah's slogan, "Life Elevated," as this sammy rises above the ordinary with sky-high flavor and crunch.
Various locations
Vermont - Pioneer Lakeshore Cafe
After a day spent working up an appetite on or around Lake Champlain, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich at Pioneer Lakeshore Cafe delivers. Golden fried chicken is paired with pepper honey, herb aioli, lettuce, and bread-and-butter pickles to create a simple, savory sammy with a lot to love. The folks behind this joint clearly know comfort food, and its customers appreciate the dedication to quality and flavor.
No Phone (online or in-person ordering)
824 W Lakeshore Dr., Colchester, VT 05446
Virginia - Liberty Public House
Liberty Public House's RVA Hot Chicken (which can also be ordered vegetarian) has locals hollering with approval. The poultry in question (or its faux equivalent) comes with house-made RVA sauce, garlic aioli, and pickles on a wow-worthy brioche bun. It's spicy, creamy, and served by forward-thinking owners who proudly create a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC community. They say that "Virginia is for Lovers," and now we're convinced that Richmond is for lovers of chicken (or veggie) sandwiches.
(804) 225-8275
418a N 25th St, Richmond, VA 23223
Washington - Cookies Country Chicken
Crispy fried chicken and hot honey are a match made in flavor heaven, and Cookies Country Chicken serves it up right. Its Hot Honey sandwich combines delicious fried chicken breast with cool shredded lettuce, pickled jalapeño relish, mayo, and infused honey for a mouthwatering combo. Choose your heat level, and enjoy it with fries and a side like slaw, carnival corn, or mac and cheese. It'll be love at first bite.
Various locations
West Virginia - Tony's Butcher Block
Our pick from Tony's Butcher Block in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia takes a decided departure from your traditional breaded chicken sandwich. We promise, it's worth the detour to try a Free Range Chicken Cheesesteak-style sub, topped with melty cheese and any fresh veggies you'd like. Locals call it the best they've ever had, and they mean it, so you'd do well to try it for yourself.
facebook.com/OfficialTonysButcherBlock
(304) 258-4770
2880 Valley Rd, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411
Wisconsin - Saint Bibiana
For your consideration for the title of Best Chicken Sandwich, Saint Bibiana in Milwaukee presents its Thing #2. If that sounds scary, we assure you, it is anything but. Not only is it safe to touch Thing #2, chances are, you won't want to let go once you have. Choose from grilled or fried chicken, and enjoy it with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and black pepper aioli on a sesame bun. You can even order it doused in Buffalo sauce for extra kick.
(414) 988-4629
1327 E Brady St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wyoming - Picnic
Jackson Hole, Wyoming may frequently make headlines for its natural beauty and awe-inspiring views. But, if you ask us, the Chicken Za'atar Panini at Picnic also deserves acclaim. These amazing sandwiches pack generous amounts of roasted chicken, avocado, arugula, cheddar, heirloom tomato, and harissa aioli onto fresh focaccia. The result is one formidable powerhouse of a panini that you'll have to hold with both hands. We just may fight anyone who tries to take it from ours.
(307) 264-2956
1110 Maple Way B, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
To find each state's standout chicken sandwich, we didn't just wing it. Our team looked at local headlines and critics' reviews, and combed through social media buzz, while considering things like value, creativity, and each restaurant's reputation. The result is this lineup that reflects both hometown pride and digital hype.