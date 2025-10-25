The Best Chicken Sandwich In Your State

Brace yourselves, for the chicken sandwich wars have entered a new era. We've picked through backyard barbecues, hole-in-the-wall diners, and fancy bistros to find that every state in America has its own idea of what makes the perfect chicken sandwich. So, if you are looking for the best chicken you can find at a burger chain, this ain't it.

Our team crisscrossed the map to find the most hyped chicken sandwiches. These are not the viral hits or most popular fast food chain chicken sandwiches, but the ones that the locals rave about. Showcased here are the sammies that show up in hometown papers, on community blogs, and in proud social media posts from folks in the know.

So, buckle up and prepare to drool. This is your guide to the very best chicken sandwiches in each state across America.