The Best Chicken You Can Find At A Burger Chain, According To Yelp

A greasy fast-food burger will always reign supreme as the tastiest quick bite money can buy in my book, but I've become somewhat of an outlier in that regard. Many Americans are on a chicken fix these days. That has inspired some iconic restaurants to pivot and offer customers what they want, impeccably illustrated by the thunderous applause that ensued after the McDonald's Snack Wrap made its triumphant return. Yet, the Golden Arches aside, how good can a chicken sandwich be when it comes from an establishment that specializes in cooking ground beef to perfection? Apparently, pretty darn great, if you're talking specifically about Shake Shack.

With businesses like KFC dominating the fried fowl game for years, it may come as a surprise to some folks to discover that a burger haunt like Shake Shack would be able to topple their hegemony over the market. Yet, if almost 10,000 Yelp reviews referencing chicken are to be believed, that's exactly what has occurred. As reported by Yahoo! Creators, Affordable Seating did a deep dive into reviews posted about the largest fast-food chains in America's biggest cities and discovered that only one restaurant got a higher rating for its chicken sandwich than Shake Shack.

America's favorite chicken sandwich comes from Chick-fil-A, which shouldn't be shocking given that it ups the ante by serving a beloved stellar sauce with every meal. But it barely edged out Shake Shack's dish, dubbed the Chicken Shack, to remain fast food's king of poultry. That put fried chicken joints across the country on notice.