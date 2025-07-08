America's Absolute Favorite Chain Fried Chicken Sandwich Isn't From Popeyes, According To Yelp

When you think about America's obsession with fried chicken sandwiches, you immediately think of the chain that started it all, right? That restaurant would be Popeyes, the one that ignited the fried chicken sandwich craze in 2019. You'd think it'd stand squarely on top of everyone's fast food chicken sandwich list. But according to Yelp's newest report, customer sentiment now declares Popeyes is not the chicken sandwich of choice any longer. In fact, it's fallen pretty far.

The top chain that people go to, according to Yelp's data, is now Chick-fil-A. That's probably not a surprise to you, considering that fried chicken sandwiches are the restaurant's specialty. Customers love Chick-fil-A for the combination of its food, customer service, and consistency, which translates into brand loyalty and repeat visits. In second place is Dave's Hot Chicken, whose Nashville hot-style chicken tenders have taken on the world by storm, and third is Raising Cane's. While Raising Cane's is more known for its tenders than its sandwiches, apparently when they're tucked into a bun with its secret sauce, that's enough to keep people coming back for more. Rounding out the fourth place spot is Shake Shack. Popeyes finally makes its appearance on the list in fifth. The throne now belongs to a whole different chicken slinger.