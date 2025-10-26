The New York Bakery Frank Sinatra Loved Is Still Serving Up His Favorite Pastry

It's fair to say that legendary singer and entertainer, Frank Sinatra, was particular about what he ate and drank. He liked his martinis dry, on ice, and garnished with a lemon twist. And, when he was in New York City, he always ordered veal Milanese at Patsy's Italian Restaurant. But when the craving for something sweet hit him, Sinatra liked to stop by Veniero's Pasticerria, an old-world Italian bakery in lower Manhattan's East Village that has been open since 1894. There, the crooner's confection of choice were Sicilian Regina cookies. He also had a favorite cake that you can find at many grocery stores.

Also called Reginelle, or simply Italian sesame seed cookies, Regina cookies look like small log-shaped biscuits rolled generously in sesame seeds before baked to a golden brown. In the Sicilian dialect, the cookies are called ca'giugiulena, which originates from the Arabic word for sesame seeds, "gialgiala." In fact, it was the Arabs who brought the ingredient to the Italian island. The toasted seeds give Reginelle not only crunch, but also a wonderful nutty flavor that Sinatra, for one, loved. The biscuit itself is made from a simple dough of flour, baking powder, salt, butter, sugar, vanilla, and milk. This is just one of dozens of Italian cookies Veniero's makes every day.