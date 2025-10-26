Don't Make These Dress Code Faux Pas When Dining At Ruth's Chris Steak House

Generally speaking, we live in a society that is much less formal than it used to be. Back in the day, people would wear suits and ties, complete with hats, to baseball games. And as opposed to today, where the differences between forks are mostly theoretical, using a salad fork for the main course actually used to be a fairly noteworthy faux pas. (Using the right fork was important to etiquette, not to be confused with manners.) So when a restaurant chain goes out of its way to suggest a dress code, it's enough to raise your eyebrows — even if it is Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, the upscale chain of steakhouses with the cumbersome name. Even then, though, Ruth's Chris' dress code isn't exactly strict, as it's more or less identical to the dress code you'd find at a high school.

Ruth's Chris asks that you avoid wearing anything that could cause offense, whether that's represented through text or through pictures — so if you wanted to break out George Carlin's seven dirty words you can't say on television for your steakhouse fit, you should probably reconsider. You also shouldn't wear short shorts, cut offs, or tank tops, and certainly nothing that exposes your underwear. Hats, as well as anything else that might support a sports team, should be confined to the bar area, or to the outdoor patio dining areas. In general, smart casual appears to be the way to go.