The Small Historic Farm Where Rick Steves Ate The Best Meal Of His Life

On lazy Sunday afternoons, there is nothing I love more than making myself comfortable on the couch and streaming episodes of "Rick Steves' Europe." The longtime host and travel book author has filmed more than 150 episodes of the show, which follow him visiting different cities and regions of European countries. During any given episode, Steves visits churches and other architectural wonders, explains how to get the best experiences even on a budget, and always talks about the local cuisine (and how to avoid restaurant tourist traps). In short, he's eaten all over the continent. It's no surprise, then, that the best meal of his life took place at a medieval villa in Tuscany.

Steves visited Villa Belsedere, a historic manor house and agriturismo (a working farm that also caters to tourists) owned and run by the Gori family.In a video featured on his website, Steves called the meal he had there with the Gori family a "zero-kilometer" meal, meaning that everything served was produced locally. Platters of prosciutto and Pecorino cheese were passed around the table and served with wine made right on the property from the Gori family vineyards. There was a simple pasta course of what appeared to be spaghetti served with both olive oil and a tomato-based sauce. From what is seen in a video of this interaction on YouTube, it looks like roast pork and sausages with potatoes were served next.