The Small Historic Farm Where Rick Steves Ate The Best Meal Of His Life
On lazy Sunday afternoons, there is nothing I love more than making myself comfortable on the couch and streaming episodes of "Rick Steves' Europe." The longtime host and travel book author has filmed more than 150 episodes of the show, which follow him visiting different cities and regions of European countries. During any given episode, Steves visits churches and other architectural wonders, explains how to get the best experiences even on a budget, and always talks about the local cuisine (and how to avoid restaurant tourist traps). In short, he's eaten all over the continent. It's no surprise, then, that the best meal of his life took place at a medieval villa in Tuscany.
Steves visited Villa Belsedere, a historic manor house and agriturismo (a working farm that also caters to tourists) owned and run by the Gori family.In a video featured on his website, Steves called the meal he had there with the Gori family a "zero-kilometer" meal, meaning that everything served was produced locally. Platters of prosciutto and Pecorino cheese were passed around the table and served with wine made right on the property from the Gori family vineyards. There was a simple pasta course of what appeared to be spaghetti served with both olive oil and a tomato-based sauce. From what is seen in a video of this interaction on YouTube, it looks like roast pork and sausages with potatoes were served next.
Rick Steves' best meal was about more than the food
Rick Steves' most memorable European meal wasn't what many would call "fancy." The host certainly has enjoyed culinary treasures across Italy, including freshly shaved truffles on pasta, bistecca alla Fiorentina (a Renaissance-era steak dish we still eat today), and renowned Brunello di Montalcino wine. But his meal with the Gori family went beyond the local food on the table. Steves told Travel + Leisure: "It's the convivial ambience of the moment. You're in a historic room, with several generations of people that live on the land right there. He added, "The conviviality, the community, the discussion, the togetherness – that's what makes it."
When it comes to eating in Europe, Steves is known for advising visitors to seek out the places where locals eat and not get sucked into tourist traps. In fact, if you ever see the words "no frozen food" outside a restaurant, you should avoid eating there. The travel host is a fan of picnics and street foods as much as he is indulging in local, seasonal specialty dishes. Of course, if you get the chance to dine with a local family the way Steves did in Tuscany, don't pass up the opportunity. It might be the best meal of your life, too.